Epifani DIST2 2x10 Cabinet review

The DIST2 is an exceptional piece of kit, an elite, gig-worthy cab that's built for pros.

In view of the impressive strides that Epifani has made in the amplifier space, one might overlook the fact that founder Nick Epifani first made his bones in cabinets.

In fact, he launched Epifani back in 1994 after failing to find a reliably-constructed bass cab that offered state-of-the-art engineering, gig-sized power and economy of design. The DIST2 is a redesign of the company's DIST line, boasting a new dual voice-coil speaker design and some interesting new electronics. Immediately, you'll notice the cabinet’s weight.

Like the UL 901, the DIST2 is astonishingly light. Weighing in at a mere 42 pounds, it'll make you feel like Superman as you effortlessly swing it in and out of your practice room with nary a grunt. Thankfully, the cab’s lower back-friendly portability factor does not come at the expense of power.

Testing out a five-string, the low B pours cleanly from the cab, without any discernible rattle or humming

Plugging in and thumping down on the E-string, the room fills with a booming potency throughout a range of mids and highs. Testing out a five-string, the low B pours cleanly from the cab, without any discernible rattle or humming.

In line with Epifani’s premium on design, the DIST2 avoids any unnecessary frills and the back panel is a study in efficiency. Beneath the Input and Output jacks, a small red switch - the only visible feature that’s not black or yellow - allows the player to select an impedance of either 4 or 8 Ohm.

This means that if you’re rocking a single cab, you can set the impedance to 4 Ohms, and you’re good to go. However, if you add a second cab, simply toggle to 8 Ohm, which will result in a total impedance of 4 Ohms.

Much to our dog’s annoyance, we push the amp into neighbour-bothering volumes and the tone remains clear and powerful

The crossover automatically sends the right frequencies to the tweeters and woofers, so the player literally has only the one choice to make. Even if you push this amp into neighbor-bothering volumes, or muddy things up a bit, the tone remains clear and powerful.

Also available in a 1x12 configuration, the stylish design looks good on stage and the build quality is solid. All things considered, this cabinet really doesn't have a sonic Achilles heel.

Our verdict: while it’s not cheap, the serious or professional player will find much to love in the DIST2.

Specs