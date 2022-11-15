Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster review

Squier consistently produces some of the very best affordable Strats money can buy, and this iteration of its Classic Vibe series proves that cheap does mean cheerful. The '50s specs of this model help provide an exciting and entertaining throwback to the genesis era of the Stratocaster at an accessible and affordable price tag.

The Fender Stratocaster is an icon of the guitar world and has been one of the most recognizable and widely played instruments around. If you've heard guitars on a song on the radio, TV – or anywhere, for that matter – the Strat most likely played a part. Best known for a bright, sparkly tone that responds dynamically to all sorts of playing, the Stratocaster – and more specifically, this Squier Classic Vibe '50s edition – proves that vintage-inspired single coil tones aren't as unattainable as you might think.

Squier's ability to produce more affordable, licensed versions of Fender instruments puts them in an obviously strong position. Still, it's not just the looks and the name on the headstock which sells guitars worldwide. The build quality and overall feel of this '50s Classic Vibe is genuinely impressive, and while the specs might not be strictly traditional, we're presented with a guitar that manages to keep hold of our favorite '50s specifications – and rids us of the features we're not so hot on.

This Classic Vibe '50s Strat is satisfying straight out of the box. It feels familiar, as you'd expect any Strat to – and even though the construction obviously strays from the '50s original to keep costs to an appropriate level, it still feels solid, trustworthy, and ready for pretty much anything you can throw at it. The overall build quality of this Strat is of a level higher than what you'd expect from a cheap electric guitar, and with this specific axe sitting in the perfect not-too-heavy, not-too-light zone, we're happy with how this guitar feels both when sat down and playing on a strap .

As we've mentioned previously, some of the original '50s specs have, understandably, been tweaked in the name of practicality and price. The body of this Strat is made from Nyatoh – a material commonly seen in the construction of budget electric guitars – and even though it's a move away from the more 'traditional' Alder and Poplar bodies we're used to seeing Squier produce, this guitar sounds just as 'stratty' as any other.

During our review process, we've been playing this Classic Vibe through a Blackstar Artist 15 combo amp – and we must concede, the two pair incredibly well together. The Fender-designed Alnico single coils which adorn this Black-on-maple Strat kick up some serious noise, and it's this factor that surprises us the most. The pickups on this guitar are genuinely fantastic, delivering all the balanced, warm Strat punch you could ask for in the neck and middle positions – as well as plenty of vintage-inspired bite with the bridge pickup engaged. Like most Strats, this CV '50s model plays nicely with most tones and amp types – but we all know that a bright-voiced tube amp is a Strat's best friend.

The finish is neat, tidy, and frankly flawless, in keeping with Squier's aim to create the best budget electric guitars around – and although the neck does feel a bit gluey when your hands are sweaty, the overall playing feel is something we're struggling to complain about.

Even though this guitar has plenty of positives, we can't help but feel that it's also lacking in a few areas.

First of all, we noticed that there's no gigbag or case included – and while we've come to expect that from Squier, it's a potential addition that could turn a good guitar into a great package for new players or those who'd like to take their guitar on their travels.

When we say that this Squier Strat feels 'safe', it's not entirely a good (or bad) thing. We always like guitars to be reliable and feel like they can handle being played hard, but sometimes it's the flaws that give a guitar its personality. Strats are inherently lively instruments with an element of unpredictability, so while this Squier model sounds, looks and plays great, it's its flawlessness we're criticizing. Sounds mad, we know, but we like a guitar to fight back against us a little bit – something you just don't get with this Strat.

Conclusion

Overall, we're impressed. To put it bluntly, this Classic Vibe Stratocaster represents some of the best Squier electric guitars to be produced since the late '80s. It's exceptionally well made, sounds fantastic and the finish looks simply beautiful – and what more could you want?

Squier's Classic Vibe models are the closest you'll get to a Mexican Fender guitar without the larger price tag. When this level of quality is available at this price point, is there much point making the extra financial jump?

This guitar is one that will provide a great practice platform for any guitarist. Of course, we strongly believe this stylish Strat is one of the best beginner electric guitars on the market right now, thanks to the affordable price bracket, but it could also quite happily be used night after night on even the biggest of tours. Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro fame famously used a high-end Squier Strat when headlining Glastonbury – and if it's good enough for him, right?

