“I used to sit in the back seat of the rental car while I was on my radio tour at 16 writing songs”: Taylor Swift learned to play guitar on this acoustic – now you or a loved one can too, with $100 off her pint-sized Taylor signature for Cyber Monday

The Baby Taylor is the best 3/4 acoustic guitar on the market – and it's currently available for as little as $349 thanks to this killer deal

Taylor Baby Taylor
(Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor Swift is one our generation’s most prolific and popular songwriters, and her guitar journey – like so many of ours – started on a humble small-scale acoustic guitar. The Taylor Guitars Baby Taylor model, to be precise, which is currently sitting at a cool $100 off over at Musician’s Friend thanks to this early Cyber Monday guitar deal.

So, if you or a loved one want to get started on your guitar-playing journey in the same way that Tay Tay did, you’re in luck. Right now, you can bag the Baby Taylor for just $349. Want to lean further into the Taylor Swift vibe here? That’s not a problem: Swift’s very own Baby Taylor signature guitar – which comes adorned with some suitable Swift scrawls on the body – is also currently $100 off and available for $449.

Taylor Baby Taylor
Taylor Baby Taylor: was US$449 now US$348 at Musician's Friend

The best 3/4 scale acoustic guitar on the market and one of the finest beginner acoustics ever constructed, the Baby Taylor is ideal for smaller hands learning their way around the fretboard, as well as more seasoned players who need a robust travel companion to take on the road. It's also the guitar Taylor swift learned on, and hey – if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us.

View Deal
Taylor Baby Taylor, Taylor Swift signature
Taylor Baby Taylor, Taylor Swift signature: was US$549 now US$449 at Musician's Friend

If you want the guitar that Taylor Swift learned on but want a version that will tap into that Swift connection, this pint-sized Baby Taylor – which has been given a distinct Tay Tay twist – is for you (or your kids). Swift learned on the Baby Taylor and took it on tour at a young age, and with some additional ES-B electronics for amplified acoustic tones, this will make for a truly killer starter six-string.

View Deal

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.