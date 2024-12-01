“I used to sit in the back seat of the rental car while I was on my radio tour at 16 writing songs”: Taylor Swift learned to play guitar on this acoustic – now you or a loved one can too, with $100 off her pint-sized Taylor signature for Cyber Monday

Taylor Swift is one our generation’s most prolific and popular songwriters, and her guitar journey – like so many of ours – started on a humble small-scale acoustic guitar. The Taylor Guitars Baby Taylor model, to be precise, which is currently sitting at a cool $100 off over at Musician’s Friend thanks to this early Cyber Monday guitar deal.

So, if you or a loved one want to get started on your guitar-playing journey in the same way that Tay Tay did, you’re in luck. Right now, you can bag the Baby Taylor for just $349. Want to lean further into the Taylor Swift vibe here? That’s not a problem: Swift’s very own Baby Taylor signature guitar – which comes adorned with some suitable Swift scrawls on the body – is also currently $100 off and available for $449.

Taylor Baby Taylor: was US$449 now US$348 at Musician's Friend The best 3/4 scale acoustic guitar on the market and one of the finest beginner acoustics ever constructed, the Baby Taylor is ideal for smaller hands learning their way around the fretboard, as well as more seasoned players who need a robust travel companion to take on the road. It's also the guitar Taylor swift learned on, and hey – if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us.

Taylor Baby Taylor, Taylor Swift signature: was US$549 now US$449 at Musician's Friend If you want the guitar that Taylor Swift learned on but want a version that will tap into that Swift connection, this pint-sized Baby Taylor – which has been given a distinct Tay Tay twist – is for you (or your kids). Swift learned on the Baby Taylor and took it on tour at a young age, and with some additional ES-B electronics for amplified acoustic tones, this will make for a truly killer starter six-string.

Swift is one of the biggest pop stars of her time, and at the core of her early success was a humble Baby Taylor. After finding her feet on the fretboard, she kept one close to hand, and even ended up taking one on the road when she started touring from an early age.

“I used to sit in the back seat of the rental car while I was on my radio tour at 16, writing songs on my Baby Taylor guitar,” she once remembered. “I love the sound, and I love those memories.”

Swift connections aside, the Baby Taylor truly is a top-notch acoustic guitar, and one of the best beginner acoustics you’ll be able to get your hands on. In fact, we consider it to be the best overall 3/4 sized acoustic on the market – along with the famed Martin ‘Little Martin’ – and believe it to be especially suited to smaller learners owing to its diminutive dimensions.

With a 22.75" scale length, a downsized body, and smaller 19-fret fingerboard, the Baby Taylor is primed for smaller hands that are first getting to grips with a fretboard, and will sit comfortably in the laps of kids who are taking their first steps in the world of guitar. If you're on the hunt for a loved one who wants to learn the guitar – or if you want to get your kids a solid starter six-string – this is the route we advise you to go down.

It isn’t reserved for young players, though, and it doesn’t become redundant when the learner in question grows up. As a travel companion, it’s absolutely superb, and its surprisingly large sound means it will easily hold its own against much larger acoustics.

“The Baby Taylor gives you a beautifully comfortable playing experience, with low string action and a small neck heel allowing you great access to the upper registers,” writes our expert reviewer.

“Whether you’re playing fingerstyle or using a guitar pick, it reacts brilliantly to the dynamics of your playing. Make no mistake this is a proper Taylor guitar, so the sound is just as full of richness and depth as any of the full-size Taylor models.”

