Fender’s Squier Debut Stratocaster took the fight to cheap Amazon guitars when it arrived earlier this year – now it’s dropped below $100 for the first time ever

Fender’s ultra-affordable Amazon-only Strat has received a $20 reduction, right in time for Cyber Monday

Squier Debut Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender / Amazon)

Back in June, I reported that Fender had quietly rolled-out its own challenger to the wave of cheap Amazon import guitars, in the form of the Squier Debut Stratocaster. The talking point at the time was its astonishingly low $119 price tag, but I’ve just spotted it’s been reduced to $99.99 over on Amazon.

According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, this is the first time Fender has dropped the price below $100 and, what’s more, it is the only time the guitar has been reduced, which means that this is a genuine discount and, presumably, limited to the Cyber Weekend period.

Squier Debut Stratocaster
Squier Debut Stratocaster: was US$119.99 now US$99.99 at Amazon

Squier’s Debut Stratocaster was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $119.99, it is the most affordable Strat in the Fender line-up and now, for the first time ever, the price has dropped below $100 for Cyber Weekend. This is the first and only discount we’ve seen on the Debut Strat, so it’s looking like a genuinely good deal, albeit for a limited window...

