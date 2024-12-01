Fender’s Squier Debut Stratocaster took the fight to cheap Amazon guitars when it arrived earlier this year – now it’s dropped below $100 for the first time ever

Back in June, I reported that Fender had quietly rolled-out its own challenger to the wave of cheap Amazon import guitars, in the form of the Squier Debut Stratocaster. The talking point at the time was its astonishingly low $119 price tag, but I’ve just spotted it’s been reduced to $99.99 over on Amazon.

According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, this is the first time Fender has dropped the price below $100 and, what’s more, it is the only time the guitar has been reduced, which means that this is a genuine discount and, presumably, limited to the Cyber Weekend period.

As such, it’s probably not a deal to wait on and, if you’re looking for a serviceable beginner electric guitar, this is one of the best around for the money.

Yes, some import brand rivals offer slightly better specs for the cash, but this is a licensed Stratocaster – not a copy – and, while it is made in China itself, it comes with the reassurance of that Fender backing and a two-year warranty.

What’s more, you also get the considerable benefit of a free subscription to Fender Play – the firm’s acclaimed online guitar lesson platform – bundled into the deal.

The spec includes a poplar body, a comfortable C-shaped maple neck (ideal for burgeoning players), a laurel fretboard, a trio of ceramic pickups, a five-way pickup selector switch and a tremolo bridge. The Dakota Red variant is not in the sale, but you do have a choice between the classic Sunburst and Black finishes.

We’ve not reviewed the Squier Debut Stratocaster itself, but Fender’s Squier offshoot has a long-established reputation as the ubiquitous beginner guitar brand – and for good reason.

We have also reviewed other affordable lines, including the Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT and the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS builds and have been impressed by the quality/tones (it is worth the extra spend on these, if you can stretch your budget a little further).

There will, of course, be some trade-offs on a $100 Stratocaster, even one made under the Fender umbrella. For instance, those ceramic pickups will get you off the ground, but would be worth swapping-out down the line. However, this is a surprising amount of guitar for what was already a very low-price – and is now even more competitive.

If I had a $100 limit to spend on a new electric guitar for a burgeoning player, I would almost certainly start here...

