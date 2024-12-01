Fender’s Squier Debut Stratocaster took the fight to cheap Amazon guitars when it arrived earlier this year – now it’s dropped below $100 for the first time ever
Fender’s ultra-affordable Amazon-only Strat has received a $20 reduction, right in time for Cyber Monday
Back in June, I reported that Fender had quietly rolled-out its own challenger to the wave of cheap Amazon import guitars, in the form of the Squier Debut Stratocaster. The talking point at the time was its astonishingly low $119 price tag, but I’ve just spotted it’s been reduced to $99.99 over on Amazon.
According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, this is the first time Fender has dropped the price below $100 and, what’s more, it is the only time the guitar has been reduced, which means that this is a genuine discount and, presumably, limited to the Cyber Weekend period.
Squier’s Debut Stratocaster was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $119.99, it is the most affordable Strat in the Fender line-up and now, for the first time ever, the price has dropped below $100 for Cyber Weekend. This is the first and only discount we’ve seen on the Debut Strat, so it’s looking like a genuinely good deal, albeit for a limited window...
As such, it’s probably not a deal to wait on and, if you’re looking for a serviceable beginner electric guitar, this is one of the best around for the money.
Yes, some import brand rivals offer slightly better specs for the cash, but this is a licensed Stratocaster – not a copy – and, while it is made in China itself, it comes with the reassurance of that Fender backing and a two-year warranty.
What’s more, you also get the considerable benefit of a free subscription to Fender Play – the firm’s acclaimed online guitar lesson platform – bundled into the deal.
The spec includes a poplar body, a comfortable C-shaped maple neck (ideal for burgeoning players), a laurel fretboard, a trio of ceramic pickups, a five-way pickup selector switch and a tremolo bridge. The Dakota Red variant is not in the sale, but you do have a choice between the classic Sunburst and Black finishes.
We’ve not reviewed the Squier Debut Stratocaster itself, but Fender’s Squier offshoot has a long-established reputation as the ubiquitous beginner guitar brand – and for good reason.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
We have also reviewed other affordable lines, including the Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT and the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS builds and have been impressed by the quality/tones (it is worth the extra spend on these, if you can stretch your budget a little further).
There will, of course, be some trade-offs on a $100 Stratocaster, even one made under the Fender umbrella. For instance, those ceramic pickups will get you off the ground, but would be worth swapping-out down the line. However, this is a surprising amount of guitar for what was already a very low-price – and is now even more competitive.
If I had a $100 limit to spend on a new electric guitar for a burgeoning player, I would almost certainly start here...
Shop more great Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: Guitar gear deals
- Fender store: 50% off guitars
- Guitar Center: Up to 50% off
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off sale
- Positive Grid: Save on Spark
- Sweetwater: Save up to 80% on gear
- Waves: Plugins just $19.99
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
How to test a beginner acoustic guitar in a guitar store: our step-by-step guide to buying your first acoustic in person
"The glorious neck staining and the warmth of those pickups make the CV 60s Strat a serious guitar that just so happens to look, feel, and sound amazing": Squier Classic Vibe 60s Stratocaster review