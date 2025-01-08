“I’ve seen firsthand how technology and innovation have reshaped the six-string landscape”: 5 reasons why new guitar players have never had it so good

Features
By
published

Learning the guitar today vs 30 years ago is a very different experience. From online lessons and free resources, to clever practice amps, here's why it has never been easier to master the guitar

Guitarist playing arpeggio on a Gibson ES-335 electric guitar


(Image credit: Future)

It’s fair to say that the technological advancements of the last 30 years have completely revolutionized how we live our lives. From most people on the planet carrying tiny devices that somehow hold the complete knowledge of the entire universe in their pockets to the rise of AI, we are truly living in the age of comprehension and understanding.

However, this is Guitar World, and we’re unsurprisingly more concerned about how dramatically learning the guitar has transformed over the past three decades. What once required hours of sifting through obscure music books, rewinding cassette tapes to catch elusive riffs and licks, or saving up for expensive one-to-one lessons has been replaced by an era of unprecedented accessibility to online learning tools. Today, aspiring guitarists have a wealth of resources at their fingertips, making it easier than ever to pick up the instrument and thrive.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 