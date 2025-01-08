“I’ve seen firsthand how technology and innovation have reshaped the six-string landscape”: 5 reasons why new guitar players have never had it so good

It’s fair to say that the technological advancements of the last 30 years have completely revolutionized how we live our lives. From most people on the planet carrying tiny devices that somehow hold the complete knowledge of the entire universe in their pockets to the rise of AI, we are truly living in the age of comprehension and understanding.

However, this is Guitar World, and we’re unsurprisingly more concerned about how dramatically learning the guitar has transformed over the past three decades. What once required hours of sifting through obscure music books, rewinding cassette tapes to catch elusive riffs and licks, or saving up for expensive one-to-one lessons has been replaced by an era of unprecedented accessibility to online learning tools. Today, aspiring guitarists have a wealth of resources at their fingertips, making it easier than ever to pick up the instrument and thrive.

As someone who’s spent years immersed in the world of guitars – whether advising players in music shops, testing the latest gear for reviews, or teaching guitar to students – I’ve seen firsthand how technology and innovation have reshaped the six-string landscape.

In this article, I’ll explore five key reasons why modern players are better equipped than ever to start their guitar journey. So, whether you’re a complete beginner or someone looking to make a return to the craft, there’s never been a better time to dive in.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at how learning guitar today compares to the challenges faced 30 years ago – and why new players have genuinely never had it so good!

1. An insane amount of online resources

The biggest and most striking difference between learning now, compared to 30 years ago is the sheer scale of the online learning resources available. Gone are the days of digging through dusty old books, hoping you’ll stumble on the secret techniques to playing your favorite songs, or slowing down records to try and pick out the exact notes being performed. Simply fire up your laptop and search for any song in the world, and chances are you’ll find not only the chords and tabs but also a detailed breakdown of how to play it.

And better yet, the vast majority of these resources are free! That said, to borrow a phrase from Peter Parker’s wise Uncle Ben, with great power comes great responsibility. It’s essential to know your limits as a beginner and to try not to run before you can walk. It’s best to start out with simple songs and riffs and build up slowly to the more complicated stuff.

2. Video learning apps

Thirty years ago, if you wanted to sit down and have a guitar lesson with a professional, you’d need to seek out a local instructor, pack up your guitar and amp, and head over to their place. Today, though, you can do it all at home with nothing more than your phone or laptop, all from the comfort of your own sofa.

With popular learning apps such as Fender Play , Truefire, and Guitar Tricks, you can gain access to world-class guitar teachers, highly polished instructional videos, and a vast song library that is sure to cater to every style and genre.

As someone who taught guitar for a few years, I like to think that pre-recorded videos are no substitute for an actual face-to-face lesson, no matter how slick the production is. Still, in reality, many rookie players are intimidated by in-person lessons, and the video option allows them to go at their own pace. And let's not forget that face to face lessons aren't cheap, whereas 24/7 online lessons can be at your fingertips for less than 10 bucks per month (if you take advantage of the discounts that the platforms above regularly offer).

Now, many learning platforms offer a video critique of your progress by one of their verified instructors. This is usually a premium feature, but well worth it if you are worried about certain aspects of your technique and will give you the best of both worlds.

3. Better quality beginner guitars

Looking back at the beginner-friendly six strings that plagued the last three decades, it can be easy to write off entry-level guitars as not very well-made, poor-quality instruments with no real musical merit. Thankfully, in 2025, that is simply not the case anymore. The quality of novice guitars has never been higher, and with budget options from the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Epiphone, Gretsch, and more, you really don’t need to break the bank to get a fantastic instrument that’s more than up to the task of carrying you through the early stages of your playing career and beyond.

4. Seriously clever amplifiers

I could only dream of Bluetooth connectivity, outstandingly realistic tone models, more effects than I could shake my headstock at, and built-in loopers when I first started playing the guitar.

Amps such as the Positive Grid Spark 2 , Boss Katana, and Fender Mustang LT25 have revolutionized how all guitarists play at home and even how beginners interact with learning materials. Bluetooth streaming enables you to play wirelessly along with your favorite songs or YouTube videos, while epic tones help keep you engaged, and built-in loopers and drum machines will enable you to practice your timing like never before.

5. A well-connected global community

If you had a burning guitar question that you desperately needed answering around 30 years ago, you’d better know a well-informed player in your local community or simply go on wondering the answer forever.

Paul McCartney often tells the story of having to get on a bus and travel the length of Liverpool just to talk to another guitar player and learn how to play a B7 chord. That may sound completely mad by today’s standards, but remember, there was no internet to turn to, and guitar lessons were often an expense that young players simply couldn’t afford.

Today, the internet allows all of us guitar players to come together and share our collective wisdom, from how to play certain songs better, the best starter guitars, and where to meet other like-minded guitarists.

The importance of this online guitar community should most definitely not be overlooked. For the most part, musicians are a very tolerant group, and we like to take care of our own – and feeling like you are part of something much bigger can be very encouraging for newbie players.

