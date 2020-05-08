TC Electronic Flashback 2 Mini & Hall Of Fame 2 Mini review

Following in the footsteps of its larger X4 and standard-sized siblings, TC Electronic’s mini versions of the Flashback delay and Hall Of Fame reverb pedals were revamped to ‘2’ status at the tail end of 2019 bringing in a new level of expressive parameter control – all carried out via the new MASH pressure-sensitive footswitch.
The two pedals still have the same extremely pedalboard-friendly footprint as their predecessors with offset jacks but now feature an extra LED that lights up more intensely as you increase pressure on that footswitch. The HOF also goes from a single knob to a three-knob control setup matching the Flashback.
Both single-sound pedals, the Flashback 2 offers the sound of a tape delay as shipped, while the HOF 2 comes configured as a hall reverb. The beauty of them, though, is that you can load them with any sound that you want (all of the different variations found in the larger versions of each pedal) courtesy of TC’s TonePrint software editor and librarian facility.
This is accessed either via USB connection to a computer or via a mobile device, and you can simply load a new sound into a pedal by using your mobile phone to beam it directly into your guitar’s pickups. All the standard reverb and delay sounds are there as well as the more esoteric, such as shimmer reverb and polyphonic octave delays.
There are loads of editable parameters for each effect including a dedicated page for setting the parameters adjusted with the MASH switch, featuring a useful graphical display allowing mapping of the selected effect’s response to your foot pressure (note: you can select tap tempo rather than MASH for the Flashback 2).
That MASH feature is great for an extra layer of onstage expression, enabling the likes of spiraling your delay repeats off into feedback or bringing in modulation to your reverb trail, or just providing an alternative to the main effect while held down.
Verdict
The undoubted bonus here is that even without the MASH feature, these pedals would still be solid purchases for anyone wanting delay or reverb in a small package – they’re practical while still being extremely versatile, as long as you don’t mind embracing a little hi-tech.
Specs
- PRICE: $94.95 / £79
- ORIGIN: USA
- TYPE: Reverb pedal
- FEATURES: Selectable true or buffered bypass, MASH footswitch for real-time parameter control, TonePrint editing
- CONTROLS: Decay, Tone, Level, Bypass footswitch
- CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard output
- POWER: 9V battery or 9V DC adaptor (not supplied) 30mA
- DIMENSIONS: 55 (w) x 93 (d) x 50mm (h)
- PRICE: £79 / $94.95
- ORIGIN: USA
- TYPE: Delay pedal
- FEATURES: Selectable true or buffered bypass, MASH footswitch for real-time parameter control, TonePrint editing
- CONTROLS: Delay, Feedback, Level, Bypass footswitch
- CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard output, USB
- POWER: 9V DC adaptor (not supplied) 30mA
- DIMENSIONS: 55 (w) x 93 (d) x 50mm (h)
- CONTACT: TC Electronic
