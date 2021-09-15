Vox Adio Air GT review

The Vox Adio Air GT is a small desktop guitar amp with modeling capabilities. Packing a massive 50W into a small package, this tiny but mighty amp boasts 11 amp models (23 if you use the app/software), a range of different effects, Bluetooth connectivity, eight slots for custom presets and two 3” speakers working in stereo. It can be powered via mains, or batteries.

It’s a great amp for beginners and more seasoned players alike. Those just starting out can learn about the different amp and effects types, whilst getting some great tones for all different styles of music. Experienced guitarists can use it as a practice amp in the office or living room, to save firing up the big tube amp for every quick jam.

So, what does the Vox Adio Air GT sound like? Honestly, it’s great. The first thing we noticed is how much bigger it sounds than its actual size suggests - you can dial in some great sounding, big rock tones all pumped out by a pair of 3” speakers. There is a little bit of that ‘boxiness’ that you usually get with small amps, but nowhere near as much as you might think. The Adio Air GT keeps up with amps much bigger than this.

Starting from the cleans, you can get a good range - from bright, sparkly and chimey, to warm and mellow. Combine this with some nice reverb from the effects section and you’ve got a really good clean tone that works well with any type of guitar. Working your way through the different amp channels, you get a wide range of different tones - from classic rock crunch all the way to hi-gain saturation. Some of the really distorted sounds can get a little muddy in the bottom end, but that’s if we’re being super picky!

Whilst the amp models aren’t exactly spot-on replications of what they’re meant to be, they’re close enough. You’ve got enough on board to cover rock, blues, country, metal, pop, funk and seemingly anything else. Plus you can download the Vox Tone Room app on your tablet or smartphone, which gives you access to a total of 23 amp models. It’s great to have so many different virtual amps to use as a basis of your tone, but it’s likely that you’ll probably keep coming back to the same two or three. For us, we particularly loved the on-the-edge-of-breakup sound of BTQ CL, and the high-gain chunk of DOUBLE REC.

What definitely needs mentioning is the ‘wide’ function. When engaged, this takes advantage of the stereo speakers and gives you a really wide 3D sound image. Pair this with the Wide Delay setting and it really is like you’re in the middle of a stereo rig - very cool! It’s also really useful how Vox has split the effects section in two, so that you can layer different effects, instead of just choosing one. Pairing tremolo with spring reverb on a clean amp sound yielded some nice Fendery tones, and going for a JCM800-style amp with chorus and delay was just pure 80s rock.

The amp also features Bluetooth. This is particularly handy for playing along with backing tracks, or maybe learning some songs from Spotify or YouTube. A nice touch - simple, but very effective - is having two volumes; one for your guitar sound, and another for Bluetooth (or aux in) audio, so you can balance them how you like. The Bluetooth feature and battery power operation also mean that you can use the Vox Adio Air GT as a wireless speaker at outdoor parties, BBQs etc.

Another useful feature is being able to use it to record. Simply take a USB cable out of the amp and run it directly into a computer to record without having to use any microphones. It’s really easy to use and the results are great!

The volume that you get out of the amp is perfectly enough for playing at home. You wouldn’t be able to gig with it, but that’s not what it’s designed for. When you start pushing the volume towards its max, the speakers do start giving out a little but honestly, we can’t imagine when you’d ever need to do that. We’re also a little bit sceptical about it being rated at 50W - this won’t push out as much volume as a Boss Katana 50, for example.

Vox Adio Air GT review: Verdict

The Vox Adio Air GT is probably one of the best non-giggable modeling amps out there. It’s a great solution to those wanting to play at home, without having to use a big guitar amp . It pumps out a wide range of high-quality amp tones and effects, plus it’s got a range of features that make everyday life as a guitarist that bit easier.

