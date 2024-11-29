Think you can’t afford a Fender amp this Black Friday? You can snag one for $29 if you act now

This adorable Mini Deluxe is half-price for a limited time – and at this price, it makes the perfect gift for the guitarist in your life

Fender MD20 Mini Deluxe guitar amp
(Image credit: Fender)

You don’t need me to tell you that Fender amps are among the most coveted combos in the guitar world. They’re iconic in sound and look – but they don’t come cheap. Unless, of course, it’s Black Friday, and you don’t mind downsizing to a Mini Deluxe for the silly-low price of $29 at Amazon.

Fender Mini Deluxe Amp: was $49.99, now $29

This adorable pint-sized version of Fender’s revered Deluxe guitar amps is the ideal gift for the guitarist in your life. It accurately replicates the classic design, right down to the chickenhead knobs and dogbone handle. The Mini Deluxe’s 2” speaker puts out one watt of power, and the amp features controls for Tone, Volume and Gain, plus an onboard headphone output. At just $29 – $20 off the regular price of $49.99 – from Amazon, can you afford not to pick one up?

