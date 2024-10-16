“As familiar and enjoyable as your favorite pedals”: Fractal unveils the VP4 – an effects-only 'virtual pedalboard' launched to take on the Line 6 HX Effects

Fractal Audio has expanded its pedal lineup by unveiling the VP4 – a new ‘virtual pedalboard’ that packages a host of effects inspired by the brand’s Axe-Fx III unit into a smaller-sized stompbox.

As evidenced by the recently unveiled Neural DSP Nano Cortex – as well as the updates that have been introduced for the Kemper Profiler Player and IK Multimedia TONEX – the digital effects arms race seems to be entering a new phase of play.

Now, Fractal has sought to address growing demands for compact effects solutions with the VP4 – a new four-switch multi-effects unit.

As the name suggests, this is a digital pedalboard of sorts, meaning the VP4 is not an amp modeler, nor is it an all-out rig replacement in the same vein as the HX Stomp or Nano Cortex: you won’t find any digital amp models, cab sims or IRs here.

Rather, the VP4 looks to be to Fractal what the HX Effects is to Line 6, with Fractal specifically engineering the VP4 to be a digital replacement for traditional guitar pedals.

With that in mind, the VP4 is a fully fledged multi-effects unit designed specifically for live use, and offers up to four effects banks that can be used simultaneously if desired. With a no-nonsense UI, the VP4 has four footswitches, and a range of universal parameter control knobs to dial in the desired tone.

Fractal Audio - VP4 Virtual Pedalboard

Specifically, a range of drives, delays, reverbs, choruses, flangers, phasers, pitch shifters, EQs, compressors, wahs, tremolos and “many more” can all be used within the VP4, with more than 400 effects, based on the Axe-Fx III, on offer. In operation, there is room for 104 presets – each of which can be likened to one de facto pedalboard – with each featuring its one noise gate, maser EQ and level controls.

Similar to how the HX Stomp offers a variety of operation modes, the VP4 supports a ‘Gig Mode’, which offers the opportunity for more tailored switching via Scenes, Effects, Channels and more.

Other notable appointments include compatibility with VP4-Edit – a companion software for editing and browsing effects – an onboard tuner, an expression pedal jack, and upgradeable firmware, as well as MIDI connectivity ad stereo I/Os.

“The all-new Virtual Pedalboard interface is as familiar and enjoyable as your favorite pedals, with basic controls and an intuitive design that make the VP4 easy to setup, dial in, and play,” writes Fractal.

An effects-only addition to the Fractal lineup is an interesting move, and is definitely a play to tempt amp loyalists who might want to expand their rig with digital effects without going completely ampless.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fractal Audio) (Image credit: Fractal Audio)

Similarly, this could also be a solid option for modeler users who fancy amping up their rig's effects potential without having to issue a wholesale upgrade to their existing hardware.

Indeed, as Fractal notes, “The VP4 is designed to work seamlessly with a traditional amplifier and also excels at providing pre- or post-effects with any modeler.”

Because of this, it’s inevitable the VP4 will be closely compared to the HX Effects, which has two more footswitches and is slightly cheaper ($649 compared to $699). It will also probably be compared to the HX Stomp, which, again, is cheaper ($649) and while it does have one less footswitch, it does offer amp modeling.

The VP4 isn’t an amp replacement, however – just a classic multi-effects pedal – and the Fractal prestige will no doubt be enough to sway many curious players.

Whatever the case, the VP4 certainly sets an interesting precedent, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Fractal has plans for a VP6 or VP8 already in the pipeline.

The VP4 is available now for $699.

Visit Fractal to find out more.