“As familiar and enjoyable as your favorite pedals”: Fractal unveils the VP4 – an effects-only 'virtual pedalboard' launched to take on the Line 6 HX Effects

Fractal's new compact multi-FX pedal drops amp modeling in favor of all-out effects, and offers over 400 examples based on the Axe-Fx III

Fractal Audio VP4
(Image credit: Fractal Audio)

Fractal Audio has expanded its pedal lineup by unveiling the VP4 – a new ‘virtual pedalboard’ that packages a host of effects inspired by the brand’s Axe-Fx III unit into a smaller-sized stompbox.

As evidenced by the recently unveiled Neural DSP Nano Cortex – as well as the updates that have been introduced for the Kemper Profiler Player and IK Multimedia TONEX – the digital effects arms race seems to be entering a new phase of play.

Image 1 of 2
Fractal Audio VP4
(Image credit: Fractal Audio)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.