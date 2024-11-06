“Tabletop titans”: Harley Benton introduces the $42 JAMster amp – one of the most affordable desktop amps to hit the market yet

News
By
( , , )
published

Joined by an equally affordable and flexible bass amp, the JAMster Guitar offers Clean and Overdrive channels and Bluetooth connectivity

Harley Benton JAMster desktop amps
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Budget gear champion Harley Benton has released a pair of wildly affordable $42 desktop amps with the launch of its all-new JAMster series.

Available in guitar and bass amp formats, the two “tabletop titans” offer Bluetooth connectivity, a real estate-saving plastic design, and 5” speakers to project 10 watts of power.

Image 1 of 3
Harley Benton JAMster desktop amps
(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.