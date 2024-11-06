“Tabletop titans”: Harley Benton introduces the $42 JAMster amp – one of the most affordable desktop amps to hit the market yet
Joined by an equally affordable and flexible bass amp, the JAMster Guitar offers Clean and Overdrive channels and Bluetooth connectivity
Budget gear champion Harley Benton has released a pair of wildly affordable $42 desktop amps with the launch of its all-new JAMster series.
Available in guitar and bass amp formats, the two “tabletop titans” offer Bluetooth connectivity, a real estate-saving plastic design, and 5” speakers to project 10 watts of power.
The tiny amps can be powered by standard 9V adapters for impromptu home, office, and coffee shop jams, though AA battery compatibility means players can amplify their playing in a host of off-road venues – like in the middle of a forest, or at the top of a mountain, for example.
Harley Benton is promising a respectable four-and-a-half-hour playtime on a full set of batteries.
Each model has Clean and Overdrive channels, which are activated by a push button found on the amp’s top-mounted control panel. That sits alongside a streamlined parameter set comprising Volume, Tone, and Gain, as well as a button for engaging Bluetooth.
Further still, there’s an input jack – you’d be lost without one – and 3.5mm jacks for headphone operation (in case your neighbors or work colleagues find its output too much) and linking to other speaker outputs.
Such a low price is likely to generate questions over its quality. There are clear indicators that price-reducing measures have been put in place – the plastic housing and definitely-not-a-Celestion-speaker aren’t going to set the world alight, and the lack of a three-band EQ is a shame.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Still, its appeal as a little runaround amp is clear, and it's most certainly one of the cheapest desktop amps currently available on the market.
And for those raising their eyebrows at the prospect of an amp that gives you change from 50 bucks, Thomann’s in-house brand has been banging out affordable gear with solid specs for some time now.
It’s already released budget-friendly replicas of popular electric guitars, including $315 LPs, sub-$400 Strat-a-likes, ash-bodied T-types for $253, and $207 Fender-style basses.
These have been augmented by the likes of smart guitars, amp modelers, pedals, and accessories. It's an impressive stock, to say the least.
The JAMster Guitar and Bass amps are available for $42.75.
Head to Harley Benton to learn more.
Harley Benton launched a Reverb store earlier this year, meaning US players won't have to wait for their budget buys to be shipped over from Germany. “Our philosophy,” the firm said at the time, “is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“As familiar and enjoyable as your favorite pedals”: Fractal unveils the VP4 – an effects-only 'virtual pedalboard' launched to take on the Line 6 HX Effects
“I am so in love with it, they asked, ‘You wanna sprinkle a little Vai fairy dust on it?’” Steve Vai and Positive Grid have launched a signature Spark Mini inspired by his five-neck Hydra guitar – and it’s got four Vai-designed presets