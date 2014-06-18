Trending

Guitar World: August 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the August 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Full Shred with Marty Friedman: How to Play Fast and Musical Arpeggio-Based Licks without Sweep Picking — Video
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Using Minor-Seven Flat-Five Chords in Metal — Video
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Bluesy SRV-, Betts- and Page-Style Soloing Over a Mid-Sixties Jazz Classic — Video
Metal For Life with Metal Mike Chlasciak: Injecting Unusual, Jarring Chord Voicings into Metal Rhythm Parts — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Devising Creative Chord Patterns and Voicings from the A Aeolian Mode — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Guitar Gospel of Brilliant Fingerstylist Doyle Dykes
Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Electric Soul — Snooks Eaglin, Part 2

Gear Review Videos

Review: Jackson Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist 6 and JS32 Dinky Arch Top Guitars — Video
Review: Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter — Video
Review: Blackstar HT Metal 100 Guitar Amp — Video
Review: MusicVox MI-5 and Space Cadet Custom Special — Video
Review: EarthQuaker Devices Terminal Pedal — Video
Review: Electra Glide Guitar in Black — Video
Review: Dunlop EP101 Echoplex Preamp — Video