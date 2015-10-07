Trending

December 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the December 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Applying Sweep Arpeggios Musically Over Chord Changes — Video
Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: More on Incorporating Finger Slides and Legato Techniques into Intricate Phrases — Video
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The conclusion of Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” — Video
Joe Satriani's Shredding with the Alien: Synthesizing Different Musical Styles in the Quest for Inspired Improvisation — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Expanding Major Pentatonic Ideas to Major Hexatonic — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Soulful Acoustic Work of Warren Haynes

Gear Review Videos

Review: Peavey Classic 20 MH Guitar Amp — Video
Review: Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar Pedal — Video
Review: PRS Guitars S2 Vela — Video
Review: Carvin Amplifiers AG200 Acoustic Guitar Amp — Video
Review: Cort MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Guitar — Video
Review: Boss RV-6 Reverb Pedal — Video
Review: TC Electronic BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer Pedal — Video