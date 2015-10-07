December 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the December 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Applying Sweep Arpeggios Musically Over Chord Changes — Video

• Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: More on Incorporating Finger Slides and Legato Techniques into Intricate Phrases — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The conclusion of Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” — Video

• Joe Satriani's Shredding with the Alien: Synthesizing Different Musical Styles in the Quest for Inspired Improvisation — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Expanding Major Pentatonic Ideas to Major Hexatonic — Video

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Soulful Acoustic Work of Warren Haynes

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Peavey Classic 20 MH Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar Pedal — Video

• Review: PRS Guitars S2 Vela — Video

• Review: Carvin Amplifiers AG200 Acoustic Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: Cort MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Guitar — Video

• Review: Boss RV-6 Reverb Pedal — Video

• Review: TC Electronic BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer Pedal — Video