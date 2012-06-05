Digitech Releases New Whammy With Chord Shifting

DigiTech has recently introduced its next-generation Whammy pedal, building upon one of the most iconic guitar pedals recognized by guitarists around the world. The new Whammy features the classic Whammy sound, and moves to the next level by introducing chordal Whammy pitch-shifting, additional Whammy intervals, and true bypass.

The Whammy lets guitar and bass players raise and lower their tuning by up to two octaves, to create pitch shifts from subtle to extreme musical effects not possible with any other pedal. The Whammy now incorporates new pitch-shifting technologies that enable the player to bend entire chords up or down while keeping all the notes in the chord perfectly in tune. The Whammy also keeps its signature Classic single-note mode that has made the pedal one of the most recognizable in rock and contemporary music, along with nine Harmony 2-note interval settings and two Detune modes.

Offering true bypass means that the signal from the guitar is completely unaffected by the Whammy when it’s switched off, maintaining all the purity. This can be especially important when using a lot of pedals on a pedalboard.

The Whammy also includes 1/4-inch inputs and outputs, a MIDI input that allows control of the pedal from an external MIDI device, and a 9-volt DC power input. The Whammy employs high-quality 24-bit/96kHz analog-to-digital and digital-to analog converters for clean, smooth pitch-bending sound. An on/off switch engages and disengages the Whammy effect, and a “Classic/Chords” switch lets players select either mode. The Whammy is built to withstand the rigors of the road, with a rugged all-metal chassis, pedal and footswitch with a bold “Whammy” logo proudly displayed.

To learn more about the Digitech Whammy, visit www.digitech.com