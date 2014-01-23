NAMM 2014: PRS Guitars Unveils Complete S2 Series at Winter NAMM Show

PRS Guitars is proud to announce that the complete series of PRS S2 electric guitars, including the newly introduced S2 Singlecut and S2 Custom 22, will make their official début at the 2014 Anaheim NAMM show.

Built at PRS Guitars’ Maryland facility by skilled craftsmen, the S2 Series is considered one of the most significant product launches in the company’s history.

The S2 series offers the quality, sound, and playability that appeals to long time PRS fans while a more accessible price point helps to attract a new audience of musicians.

The new S2 Series premiered in July 2013 with three models: the S2 Custom 24, the S2 Starla, and the S2 Mira, which offer a retro-inspired vibe that has attracted musicians across a wide diverse group of genres ranging from Indie to Country, Punk, Rock and Metal.

S2 guitars share several key features, including PRS S2 locking tuners, custom-wound pickups, push/pull tone pots, rosewood fretboards, 25” scale length mahogany necks, and PRS’s Pattern Regular neck shape as well as PRS fretwire, nuts, and double-action truss rods.

S2 Series models and configurations:

• S2 Custom 24 – Maple Top with Mahogany Back, 24 frets, S2 HFS Treble and S2 Vintage Bass pickups, PRS Tremolo

• S2 Custom 22 - Maple Top with Mahogany Back, 22 frets, S2 #7 Treble and S2 #7 Bass pickups, PRS Tremolo

• S2 Singlecut - Maple Top with Mahogany Back, 22 frets, S2 #7 Treble and S2 #7 Bass pickups, PRS Stoptail

• S2 Mira – All-Mahogany Body, 22 frets, S2 Mira Treble and S2 Mira Bass pickups, PRS Stoptail

• S2 Starla – All-Mahogany Body, 22 frets, S2 Starla Treble and S2 Starla Bass pickups, Tune-o-matic Bridge with Bigsby B50 tailpiece

Artists using S2 Series instruments include: Dave Knudson (Minus the Bear), Thomas Fekete (Surfer Blood), Isaac Ellsworth and Stephen Holmes (MoneyPenny), Jonathan Sutten and Seth Trimble (Throw the Fight), JJ Grey (Mofro), Josh Mix (Casting Crowns) and Mason Orfalea (Cerebral Ballzy).

To explore the S2 Series from PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com/s2series.