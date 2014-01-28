NAMM 2014 Video: TC Electronic Ditto

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Guitar World visited the TC Electronic booth to check out the Ditto X2 Looper pedal. Check it out in our video below.

From TC Electronics:

Ditto X2 is the natural evolution of Ditto Looper. We've listened to all the feedback we've had from happy Ditto users and carefully selected a handful of amazing features that are designed specifically to take your looping to the next level. Ditto X2 is for when you want to get serious about looping, but without sacrificing that signature-simplicity that guitar players know and love from Ditto Looper.

One thing we decided to focus on was a dedicated stop-button. If you have ever tried looping during a live performance then you know the importance of being able to stop the loop exactly when you want to. Ditto X2 lets you use the FX footswitch as a dedicated stop, letting you end things nice and easy.

Oh, and speaking of nice and easy - we've collaborated with JamTrackCentral to give you a package of some of the best backing tracks available. The tracks are expertly recorded, feature solos by top guitarists and - best of all - they're free of charge when you buy a Ditto X2!

For more information, visit tcelectronic.com

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]