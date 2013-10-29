Seventh Heaven: Strings

Rotosound Seven- and Eight-String Sets

Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s top guitarists, Roto Yellows (R10) and Roto Pinks (R9) deliver a smooth, powerful tone that lasts. Seven-string sets include the R9-7, R10-7 and R11-7, with the R10-8—(.010 .013 .017 .030w .042w .054w .064w and .074w, where w denotes a wound string)—designated for eight-string use.

STREET PRICES R10-7, $13.95; R10-8, $15.95

rotosound.com

D’Addario EXL 120-7 / EXL 110-7 / EXL 140-8

The EXL 120-7 and EXL 110-7 are two of D’Addario’s best-selling seven-string sets and come in Super Light (120) and Regular Light (110) configurations. These XL Nickel Wound electric guitar strings are precision wound with nickel-plated steel onto a carefully drawn, hexagon-shaped, high-carbon steel core. For eight-string guitars, D’Addario offers the EXL 140-8 set, which is also XL Nickel Wound and optimized for eight-string electrics tuned to Fs.

LIST PRICES $6.99–$7.95

daddario.com

DR Strings Tite-Fit

Tite-Fit roundwound nickel-plated electric guitar strings are designed to be a great all-around string. These long-lasting strings are well suited to rock, blues, heavy metal and jazz styles, and offer excellent flexibility and tone. Tite-Fit strings are available in a wide range of gauges, including seven-string (.010 .013 .017 .026 .036 .046 .056) and eight-string (.011 .014 .018 .028 .036 .046 .056 .080).

LIST PRICE Varies

drstrings.com

Ernie Ball Cobalt Slinky 7-String

Ernie Ball’s new 7-String Cobalt Slinky sets are engineered to maximize output and clarity. Cobalt strings provide an extended dynamic range, incredible harmonic response, increased low end, and crisp, clear highs. Plus, cobalt provides a stronger magnetic relationship between pickups and strings than any other alloy previously available. The strings are available in 7-String Power (.011 .014 .018p .028 .038 .048 .058), 7-String Regular (.010 .013 .017 .026 .036 .046 .056) and 7-String Skinny Top Heavy Bottom (.010 .013 .017 .030 .042 .052 .062).

LIST PRICES 7-String Power and Regular, $21; 7-String Skinny Top Heavy Bottom, $22.75

ernieball.com

Ernie Ball Slinky 7- and 8-String Sets

Ernie Ball 7- and 8-String Slinky Sets are known for their world-class tone. These strings are precision manufactured to the highest standards to ensure consistency, optimum performance and long life. Ernie Ball 7-String Slinky nickel wound strings are made from nickel-plated steel wire wrapped around a hex-shaped steel-core wire. The plain strings are made of tin-plated high-carbon steel, which produces a well-balanced tone for your guitar. They are available in 7-String Power (.011 .014 .018p .028 .038 .048 .058), 7-String Super (.009 .011 .016 .024w .032 .042 .052), 7-String Regular (.010 .013 .017 .026 .036 .046 .056.) and 8-String Slinky (.010 .013 .017 .030 .042 .042 .054 .064 .074)

LIST PRICES 7-String Power, Super and Regular, $10.80; 8-String Slinky, $16

ernieball.com

Dean Markley Blue Steel

Dean Markley’s Blue Steel strings are cryogenically frozen with a blast of liquid nitrogen, which causes the molecules of the strings to tighten. This process removes transient frequencies that produce harsh highs and muddy lows, creating a more consistent string with true tone and longer life. Blue Steel strings are made of eight percent nickel-plated steel outer wrap on a tinned-wire hex core.

LIST PRICE Varies

deanmarkley.com

GHS Strings Boomers 7-String Set

GHS Strings offers two seven-string sets in its Guitar Boomers line: the GB7L (light) and the GB7M (medium). These long-lasting strings feature clear low end and bright highs, and are easy to bend. The GHS manufacturing process helps insure that the strings maintain tuning. These sets are ideal for seven-string guitars with floating and fixed tremolo systems as well as guitars with fixed bridges. GHS is currently developing additional seven- and eight-string sets.

LIST PRICE $12.08

ghsstrings.com

Dunlop Electric Nickel Wound Eight String Sets

Dunlop’s two new nickel-wound eight-string sets, the DEN0965 and DEN1074, are designed for tonal and tactile balance, with each string carefully chosen for clarity and definition as well as for optimal tension. Both sets are crafted with wrapping techniques that allow them to break in fast, tune up quickly and hold their sweet spot for a long time. Available in .009–.065 and .010–.074 sets.

LIST PRICE $14.99

jimdunlop.com

Dunlop Heavy Core Seven String Set

The Dunlop Heavy Core Seven String set (DHCN1060) is specifically designed for playing at dropped or lowered tunings. The set is crafted with unique core wire and proprietary wrap ratios that allow players to dig in and retain a tight low end, focused midrange and smooth top end whether playing clean or distorted. Great for standard B, B with dropped A, 1/2 step and Bf tunings. Available in a .010–.060 gauge set.

LIST PRICE $13.50

jimdunlop.com