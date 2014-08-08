Attend Berklee’s Free Online Classic Rock Guitar Clinic

On Wednesday, August 20, you can attend a free, in-depth online clinic with Berklee Online course author and instructor Joe Musella.
Joe's rock quartet performs internationally, and his recent collaborations include recording with members of Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Attendees will learn about the guitar techniques employed by classic rock legends like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page.
Topics for this clinic will include:
- - The value of the pentatonic scale
- - Classic rock guitar legends and their gear
- - How to tone match to fit a song
- - And more!
WHO: Joe Musella, Berklee Online course author and instructor
WHEN: Wednesday, August 20 @ 4:00pm EDT
LENGTH: 30 minutes
COST: Free
Sign up to attend this free event here.