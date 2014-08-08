Trending

Attend Berklee’s Free Online Classic Rock Guitar Clinic

By

On Wednesday, August 20, you can attend a free, in-depth online clinic with Berklee Online course author and instructor Joe Musella.

Joe's rock quartet performs internationally, and his recent collaborations include recording with members of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Attendees will learn about the guitar techniques employed by classic rock legends like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Jimmy Page.

Topics for this clinic will include:

  • - The value of the pentatonic scale
  • - Classic rock guitar legends and their gear
  • - How to tone match to fit a song
  • - And more!

WHO: Joe Musella, Berklee Online course author and instructor
WHEN: Wednesday, August 20 @ 4:00pm EDT
LENGTH: 30 minutes
COST: Free

Sign up to attend this free event here.