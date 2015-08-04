Breedlove Announces Pursuit Ebony Series Strummin Thru Summer Promotion

Breedlove is excited to announce a $50 instant rebate on Pursuit Ebony Concerts and Dreadnoughts taking place from August 15 - September 15.

For players seeking a sparkling, clear tone, both acoustically and plugged-in, the Pursuit Ebony is a true reflection of Breedlove’s distinctively crafted sound found in an exceptional appointment package.

The bell-like overtones of Engelmann spruce pair perfectly with the bass resonance of ebony for a warm, musical tone overall. This model also includes a built-in USB port for easy interfacing with recording software.

The Pursuit Ebony “Strummin Thru Summer” Promotion will run August 15 through September 15 to give customers a chance to receive a $50.00 instant rebate for purchasing this model at their local independent dealer.

“The Pursuit Ebony is one of the most sought after instruments,” says Devin Percell, Breedlove Brand Manager. “We want to give customers the chance to make a purchase of an affordable guitar that everyone has their eye on.”

Pursuit Concert Ebony:

Pursuit Dreadnought Ebony:

