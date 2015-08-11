Connor Zwetsch's "Candy Bars" — Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a wonderful live acoustic version of the song by Connor Zwetsch called “Candy Bars,” from her debut EP, What Comes After due out August 21.

The song starts off with lovely arpeggiated acoustic guitar. By the time Zwetsch’s lovely voice joins in, I was already swaying with a smile on my face.

This artist is super talented on the both songwriting and performance sides of the table. She’s reminiscent of a young Indigo Girls. Delightful!

Zwetsch shares, "'Candy Bars' has a very special place in my heart. I feel guilty even taking credit for writing the lyrics because it effortlessly flowed through me. Luckily, I happened to be lying in bed strumming my guitar when it arrived and from that, 'Candy Bars' was born. I grew up in the small suburban town that is Lutz, Florida. I spent my youth sneaking out of my house in the middle of the night, roaming the neighborhood with friends, doing things we shouldn't have been doing. You know, just being kids."

What Comes After was recorded at Bear Creek Studio with multi-platinum producer Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, RaRaRiot). The EP will be released through Noble Steed Music on August 21st (pre-order here).

What Comes After is an autobiographical collection that will resonate with all who are navigating love, loss, and the search for life's silver linings. It's a celebration of the big and small things: water wasted, bridges burned, gas station wine, and whatever it is that comes after.

Find out more at http://www.connorzwetsch.com