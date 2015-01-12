Cordoba Introduces Trio of Solid Top Mini Guitars

Cordoba is proud to introduce the new Cordoba Mini, a uniquely sized travel instrument available with three different wood options.

Designed to be the perfect companions for road trips, vacations, and hanging out at home, the Minis provide the playability of a full size nylon string guitar in a compact, lightweight body with an impressively loud voice.

The Cordoba Minis are offered in the classic wood combinations of spruce/mahogany (Mini M) and spruce/rosewood (Mini R), with an exotic all-ovangkol option rounding out the trio (Mini O).

The Minis feature a thin U-shaped neck and 50mm (1.96”) nut width, offering the comfortable feel and string spacing of a full size guitar. With a 510mm (20”) scale length, the Minis are tuned to A, and come strung with custom Aquila strings. Each Cordoba Mini has a solid top, matte finish, and includes a gig bag.

Cordoba Mini M – Street $199.99

Cordoba Mini R – Street $249.99

Cordoba Mini O – Street $279.99

Founded in 1997, Cordoba seeks to guide the evolution of acoustic guitars and ukuleles, blending traditional craftsmanship of the early master luthiers with modern developments. Inspired by the organic beauty and honesty of acoustic instruments, every Cordoba is lightweight, responsive, and a direct descendant of the Spanish tradition. Cordoba continues to challenge the definition of the acoustic guitar without sacrificing the authenticity of its heritage.

Learn more at www.cordobaguitars.com.