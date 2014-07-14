Eastman Guitars to Show Upright Bass and Fiddle for the First Time at Summer NAMM

For the very first time, Eastman Guitars will debut two pairs of instruments designed to inspire the eclectic sounds of the Music City.

During the Summer NAMM Show later this week in Nashville, Eastman Guitars will display the VB95 Eastman Pro Bass and VLF2 Eastman Fiddle Pro Outfit at booth #1016.

VB95 Eastman Pro Bass // MSRP $4,310

The VB95 Eastman Pro Bass combines all the beauty and tone needed for a professional bassist with the strength and durability for the touring player or weekend warrior.

This exceptional upright features a fully carved spruce top with gamba corners, solid laminate back and ribs, solid ebony fingerboard, and a gig ready setup with adjustable bridge and Spirocore strings. The solid brass, German tooled tuning machines and hand-applied amber/chestnut antique varnish, compliment the bold, natural wood tones for artists ranging from country and bluegrass, to jazz and rock.

The adjustable bridge and Spirocore strings setup sounds great for pizzicato, but also has the responsiveness needed for bowed playing styles. The BB301 strong carbon fiber bow is fitted with traditional nickel mountings, ebony frog, and can easily withstand percussive rock techniques. The VB95 also comes with a CB50 deluxe padded bass bag featuring a Cordura cover and heavy-duty zippers.VB95 Eastman Pro Bass



VLF2 Eastman Fiddle Pro Outfit // MSRP $1,375

Excellent playability, mellow tone, subtle response, and dynamic projection make the VLF2 Eastman Fiddle Outfit a perfect fit for the professional fiddler or emerging artist. Entirely hand-crafted from select tonewoods, the VLF2 features a solid spruce top with flamed maple back, ribs and scroll.

The hand-applied antique style amber/chestnut spirit varnish offers a traditional aesthetic at home with country, bluegrass, jazz, rock and beyond, alongside the quality and craftsmanship only hand carved instruments can offer. Thomastik-Infeld Superflexible strings provides the steel string sound popular in fiddle traditions and the Wittner tailpiece offers subtle performance tuning options on stage.

The BL301 strong carbon fiber bow is fitted with traditional nickel mountings and ebony frog. The slim, oblong CA1402 case features a velour interior with matching blanket, accessory compartment, music pocket, two bow spinners and durable cloth exterior cover to make this outfit gig ready.VLF2 Eastman Fiddle Pro Outfit



Schertler STAT Pickup // MSRP $549.99

The Schertler STAT-V (violin) or STAT-B (bass) pickup & STAT-PRE (preamp with volume control), may be added as a pre-installed option to either outfit. The bridge-mounted STAT pickup is designed to accurately reproduce the warm sound of the instrument’s strings and is impressively resistant to feedback.

For more information please visit online: www.EastmanGuitars.com.