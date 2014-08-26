Exclusive Lesson: Sean Sullivan Explains Jazz Rhythm Guitar

New York City-based guitarist/songwriter Sean Sullivan has an extremely mixed background in music.

His style blends folk, rock, Latin, blues and more to create a distinctive musical melting pot.

But of all of Sullivan's influences, it’s jazz that runs the deepest.

Here, he takes a second to explain the role of a guitar player in a jazz band.

Sullivan's track “American Jones,” which he performed for us here, is a good example of this technique.

To find out more from Sean Sullivan, visit seansongs.com.