Exclusive Lesson: Sean Sullivan Explains Jazz Rhythm Guitar

New York City-based guitarist/songwriter Sean Sullivan has an extremely mixed background in music.
His style blends folk, rock, Latin, blues and more to create a distinctive musical melting pot.
But of all of Sullivan's influences, it’s jazz that runs the deepest.
Here, he takes a second to explain the role of a guitar player in a jazz band.
Sullivan's track “American Jones,” which he performed for us here, is a good example of this technique.
To find out more from Sean Sullivan, visit seansongs.com.