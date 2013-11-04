Hurry! Enter by November 12 for a Chance to Play Live at NAMM

You've probably heard of the NAMM Show, but if you haven't, let me give you the scoop. Every year all the gear manufacturers from all over the world get together to show their latest and greatest. We're talking more guitars, keyboards, amps, software, effects, ukuleles, fiddles, and everything else you can imagine than you have ever seen in one place.

This show is not open to the public. Only those in the trade and all the artists and celebrities associated with them. As awesome as you think this might be, it is twice as awesome as that. Really!!! I swear!

Now's your chance to not only attend this amazing event, but to play at NAMM live on-stage! The John Lennon Songwriting Contest folks have opened up a slot in their annual concert to two lucky winners! If you are chosen you get to go to the show and perform at their concert. But that's not all!

The prize pack also includes an Epiphone Casino guitar inspired by John Lennon, a JamHub BedRoom, Neutrik special edition John Lennon Educational Tour Bus connectors and cables and a multi-cam live music video recorded of one of your songs at the NAMM Show.

Wowza! This is not an opportunity you are going to come across every day!!

Hurry, because submissions end November 12. Go here to enter and find out more>>

Hope to see you there!!