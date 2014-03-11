Lesson: How to Play The Rolling Stones' "Paint It, Black"

Here's a cool lesson from our friends at Alfred Music.

This one teaches you how to play multiple guitar parts from the Rolling Stones' classic "Paint It, Black."

Originally released by the Stones on May 13, 1966, as the first single from the U.S. version of their fourth album, Aftermath, the song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Although originally titled without a comma, the release version was styled "Paint It, Black." Richards has stated that the comma was added by the record label, Decca.

The single reached No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. charts in 1966. In 2004 it was ranked No. 176 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. In the U.S. and U.K., it was the first No. 1 single to feature a sitar.

This lesson opens with a great overview of the electric guitar part (That's a Vox guitar, by the way) then moves to the acoustic guitar part around 5:50. You can play along to the whole thing at 9:19.

Check out official matching tab for this lesson at totalsheetmusic.com/Paint-It-Black-P1163652.aspx. This song also can be found in collections found on alfred.com.

And now, get your Stones on!