Lesson: Sunday Strum – Episode 8: Right Hand Flow

In today’s episode of Sunday Strum, I show you a basic skill for making your right hand a little more fluid.

Keeping your hand in constant motion throughout a strumming pattern will facilitate better rhythm and thus a better performance.

I often see the common mistake of only moving the strumming hand when there is a rhythm to hit.

This can sound a bit robotic and forced.

In turn, it may lead to incorrect rhythms and playing out of time.

As usual, the technique I demonstrate in the video can be applied to any rhythms where alternate strumming is used.

Here’s a diagram of the strum pattern I use:

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com