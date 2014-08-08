LP Announces West Coast Headline Tour, Tickets on Sale Today

The extraordinary LP has announced she will headline a series of West Coast dates in September, including a show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on September 26th. All tickets go on sale today.

LP is a unique young artist whose effervescent performances are fueled by a rocking ukulele complemented by her complex, powerful voice.

Her distinctive talents as a writer and performer are brought to the fore on her debut album Forever For Now, produced by Grammy winner and Warner Bros. Records chairman, Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dave Matthews Band). Songs like "Heavenly Light," "Tokyo Sunrise," and "Into the Wild" (also heard in the Citi commercial) are brightly hopeful, showing the work of an artist always expanding and digging deeper.

LP has wrapped tour dates with Phillip Phillips and O.A.R. in support of her debut album Forever For Now, which was released on June 3rd. View the album trailer here.

Upcoming LP tour dates are as follows:

09/18 Seattle, WA Neumos

09/19 Vancouver, Canada Fortune Sound Club

09/20 Portland, OR Alhambra Theatre

09/21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

09/23 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

09/24 San Diego, CA Casbah

09/26 Los Angeles, CA Roxy Theatre

Check out this live Acoustic Nation exclusive LP video:

For more info go to www.iamlp.com