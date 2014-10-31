Martin Guitar Featured In New Book

C.F. Martin & Co. – Images of America is the newest addition to Arcadia Publishing’s popular Images of America series.

The book by author and Martin employee Dick Boak includes a foreword from C.F. Martin IV.

The book boasts over 200 vintage images, many of which have never been published, and chronicles the evolution of the iconic Martin guitar.

The images in the book trace the remarkable development of the acoustic guitar in the hands of six generations of Martin family members who have managed the business from 1833 to today.

To learn more about the book and get your own copy, click here.