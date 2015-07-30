Matt Nathanson Unveils New Album, ‘Show Me Your Fangs’

Matt Nathanson’s new album Show Me Your Fangs, – his tenth studio recording – delves deeper and further into the complexities and observations of everyday life than any of his previous albums.

Songs such as “Giants,” “Bill Murray,” “Adrenaline,” “Washington State Fight Song,” and the title track tell vivid stories touching on the overall theme of self-identity and how we choose to reveal ourselves.

These vignettes are all offered wrapped in richer, musical textures with Nathanson’s signature seductive hooks.

In as much as these songs have a solemn message, leave it to Nathanson to offer the perfect counter balance with the album’s new single “Gold In The Summertime” with its sultry ‘70s soul groove:

Show Me Your Fangs will be released October 2 on Vanguard Records but starting tomorrow, July 31, fans can pre-order the album via iTunes and www.mattnathanson.com and instantly receive a download of “Giants.”

To celebrate the release of Show Me Your Fangs, Matt Nathanson will kick off an acoustic North American fall tour beginning September 28 in Boston, MA through October 30 in San Diego, CA. Full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 and each ticket purchased will include a download of Show Me Your Fangs upon release.

Matt shares, “I’m heading out on a super intimate, acoustic North American club tour this fall. After the last few summers of playing big places (which has ruled, btw), and bashing it out with electric guitars, I’ve been missing just playing acoustic guitar and telling stories. So, I’m leaving the rhythm section at home and Aaron [Tap] and I are gonna bust out for the month of October, troubadour-style.”

Show Me Your Fangs track listing:

Giants

Adrenaline

Gold in the Summertime

Bill Murray

Shouting

Show Me Your Fangs

Disappear

Washington State Fight Song

Playlists and Apologies

Headphones

2015 Fall Acoustic North American tour dates:

9/28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

10/1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/2 - Pawling, NY @ Darryl's House

10/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall on Queen Street

10/4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/7 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere Music Hall

10/9 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

10/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (5pm show)

10/11 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic (8pm show)

10/13 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

10/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

10/18 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE (Society for the Preservation of Arts & Culture)

10/19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

10/20 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

10/22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

10/26 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/29 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah