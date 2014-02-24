The Mavericks Mark Over 20 Years Together with 'Twenty Five Live Tour' Beginning February 27

Celebrating more than two decades of performing together, The Mavericks will embark on the Twenty-five Live Tour February 27 with the same fervor and euphoria they’ve become known for.

The Grammy® Award-winning group, who the Village Voice proclaimed “in a word or three . . . are cool as sh*t,” scored a slot on The Boston Globe’s Top 10 Concerts of 2013.

“While the band was formed in the summer of 1989, our first show wasn’t until months later … making 2014 our twenty-fifth year together and we’re very excited to get back out on the road,” says guitarist Robert Reynolds. “In many ways, our fans have become de facto members of the group and it seems high time we throw a party!”

In spite of a hiatus in 2004, the Mavericks’ musical connection never fizzled, and last February, Cuban-American frontman Raul Malo and vivacious musicians Paul Deakin, Robert Reynolds, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden reconnected to release a new album, In Time (The Valory Music Co.).

The band’s return has sparked critical acclaim for both their new music and exhilarating live shows.

The Mavericks’ music has most recently been featured in the movie Grudge Match and ABC’s new TV drama Killer Women, in which the band also made a cameo appearance performing "Dance in the Moonlight."

Fans will be treated to new music and hits such as “Here Comes the Rain,” “Crying Shame,” “Dance the Night Away” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” all of which have earned the Mavericks a plethora of industry awards.

TWENTY-FIVE LIVE TOUR DATES:

Thurs., Feb. 27 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall

Fri., Feb. 28 DURHAM, NC Carolina Theatre

Sat., March 1 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA Jefferson Theater

Sun., March 2 ALEXANDRIA, VA The Birchmere

Fri., March 7 MILWAUKEE, WI Northern Lights Theater

Sat., March 8 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun., March 9 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre

Thurs., March 13 SASKATOON, CANADA O'Brian's Event Centre

Fri., March 14 REGINA, CANADA Casino Regina

Sat., March 15 SWIFT CURRENT, CANADA Living Sky Casino

Sun., March 16 WINNIPEG, CANADA Burton Cummings Theatre

Tues., March 18 BRANDON MANITOBA, CANADA West Manitoba Centennial Theatre

Wed., March 19 SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA Festival Place

Thurs., March 20 SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA Festival Place

Fri., March 21 ATHABASCA, CANADA Athabasca Regional Multiplex

Sat., March 22 CALGARY, CANADA Flames Central

Sat., March 29 RENO, NV Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

Sun., March 30 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Great American Music Hall

Tues., April 1 SOLANA BEACH, CA Belly Up Tavern

Thurs., April 3 LOS ANGELES, CA The Fonda Theatre

Sat., April 5 SCOTTSDALE, AZ Talking Stick Resort Showroom

Thurs., April 10 HOUSTON, TX House of Blues

Fri., April 11 AUSTIN, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sat., April 12 FT. WORTH, TX Main Street Arts Festival

Sun., April 13 HELOTES, TX Floores Country Store

Fri., April 18 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads Saloon

Fri., April 25 ATLANTA, GA Center Stage

Sat., April 26 NEW ORLEANS, LA JazzFest

Thurs., May 1 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Parker Playhouse

Fri., May 2 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre

Sat., May 3 LIVE OAK, FL Suwannee River Jam

Thurs., May 8 NORTHAMPTON, MA Calvin Theatre

Fri., May 9 PORTLAND, ME State Theatre

Sat., May 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

Sun., May 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur Theatre

Thurs., May 15 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ SOPAC

Fri., May 16 GLENSIDE, PA Keswick Theatre

Sat., May 17 MUNHALL, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Mon., June 7 MANISTEE, MI Little River Casino Resort

Sat., June 19 RED BANK, NJ Count Basie Theatre

Sun., June 20 WESTBURY, NY The Space at Westbury

Tues., June 22 MORRISTOWN, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

For additional tour information, visit themavericksband.com.