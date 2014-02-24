The Mavericks Mark Over 20 Years Together with 'Twenty Five Live Tour' Beginning February 27

Celebrating more than two decades of performing together, The Mavericks will embark on the Twenty-five Live Tour February 27 with the same fervor and euphoria they’ve become known for.
The Grammy® Award-winning group, who the Village Voice proclaimed “in a word or three . . . are cool as sh*t,” scored a slot on The Boston Globe’s Top 10 Concerts of 2013.
“While the band was formed in the summer of 1989, our first show wasn’t until months later … making 2014 our twenty-fifth year together and we’re very excited to get back out on the road,” says guitarist Robert Reynolds. “In many ways, our fans have become de facto members of the group and it seems high time we throw a party!”
In spite of a hiatus in 2004, the Mavericks’ musical connection never fizzled, and last February, Cuban-American frontman Raul Malo and vivacious musicians Paul Deakin, Robert Reynolds, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden reconnected to release a new album, In Time (The Valory Music Co.).
The band’s return has sparked critical acclaim for both their new music and exhilarating live shows.
The Mavericks’ music has most recently been featured in the movie Grudge Match and ABC’s new TV drama Killer Women, in which the band also made a cameo appearance performing "Dance in the Moonlight."
Fans will be treated to new music and hits such as “Here Comes the Rain,” “Crying Shame,” “Dance the Night Away” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” all of which have earned the Mavericks a plethora of industry awards.
- TWENTY-FIVE LIVE TOUR DATES:
- Thurs., Feb. 27 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall
- Fri., Feb. 28 DURHAM, NC Carolina Theatre
- Sat., March 1 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA Jefferson Theater
- Sun., March 2 ALEXANDRIA, VA The Birchmere
- Fri., March 7 MILWAUKEE, WI Northern Lights Theater
- Sat., March 8 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Sun., March 9 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre
- Thurs., March 13 SASKATOON, CANADA O'Brian's Event Centre
- Fri., March 14 REGINA, CANADA Casino Regina
- Sat., March 15 SWIFT CURRENT, CANADA Living Sky Casino
- Sun., March 16 WINNIPEG, CANADA Burton Cummings Theatre
- Tues., March 18 BRANDON MANITOBA, CANADA West Manitoba Centennial Theatre
- Wed., March 19 SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA Festival Place
- Thurs., March 20 SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA Festival Place
- Fri., March 21 ATHABASCA, CANADA Athabasca Regional Multiplex
- Sat., March 22 CALGARY, CANADA Flames Central
- Sat., March 29 RENO, NV Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
- Sun., March 30 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Great American Music Hall
- Tues., April 1 SOLANA BEACH, CA Belly Up Tavern
- Thurs., April 3 LOS ANGELES, CA The Fonda Theatre
- Sat., April 5 SCOTTSDALE, AZ Talking Stick Resort Showroom
- Thurs., April 10 HOUSTON, TX House of Blues
- Fri., April 11 AUSTIN, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Sat., April 12 FT. WORTH, TX Main Street Arts Festival
- Sun., April 13 HELOTES, TX Floores Country Store
- Fri., April 18 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads Saloon
- Fri., April 25 ATLANTA, GA Center Stage
- Sat., April 26 NEW ORLEANS, LA JazzFest
- Thurs., May 1 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Parker Playhouse
- Fri., May 2 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre
- Sat., May 3 LIVE OAK, FL Suwannee River Jam
- Thurs., May 8 NORTHAMPTON, MA Calvin Theatre
- Fri., May 9 PORTLAND, ME State Theatre
- Sat., May 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
- Sun., May 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur Theatre
- Thurs., May 15 SOUTH ORANGE, NJ SOPAC
- Fri., May 16 GLENSIDE, PA Keswick Theatre
- Sat., May 17 MUNHALL, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
- Mon., June 7 MANISTEE, MI Little River Casino Resort
- Sat., June 19 RED BANK, NJ Count Basie Theatre
- Sun., June 20 WESTBURY, NY The Space at Westbury
- Tues., June 22 MORRISTOWN, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
For additional tour information, visit themavericksband.com.