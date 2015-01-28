Platinum Rush Video Blog #12 — Bill Lloyd

Bill Lloyd doesn't play music, he IS music.

And good music at that!

From founding The Long Players, the uber popular band in Nashville who play classic albums from beginning to end with famous guest singers to in Nashville to writing his own classic albums under his name and previously Foster & Lloyd (RCA), Bill understands songs inside and out both technically and emotionally.

It was a great afternoon to strum guitars and dream out loud.

Check him out at http://www.billlloydmusic.net/

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.