“Cutting-edge Fluence technology meets world-class artistry”: Fishman brings Herman Li’s PRS Chleo Fluence pickups to the masses – but there’s a catch

Fresh from launching his long-awaited signature PRS, DragonForce speed wizard Herman Li has returned with all-new Fishman Fluence pickups – and the Omniforce humbucker set is said to capture the full scope of Li’s musical evolution.

Ostensibly, these are the same pickups that feature in his eye-catching signature guitar, which comprises two humbuckers with a single-coil nestling between them. That configuration delivered 13 different tone voicings to Li’s fingertips, but the aftermarket release has, in a surprising move, done away with the single-coil pickup.

Consequently, the full suite remains exclusive to the PRS Chleo, with the Fluence Herman Li Omniforce twin ‘buckers instead offering three voices per pickup for a slightly more streamlined – but still generous – offering.

Li’s predilection for an aggressive, cutting neck pickup tone has been catered to, and the new Omniforce is said to be “sharp enough to unleash explosive pinch harmonics on demand.” Here, Voice 1 is about smooth, articulate lead tones with crisp warmth. Voice 2 is a passive-style with tighter frequency and more organic feel, and Voice 3 is a lively single-coil, inspired by vintage guitars from Li's collection.

The mission statement for the bridge ‘bucker was to be three things: powerful, precise, and capable of cutting through mixes with ease. So, expect a high-output humbucker character with three voices charting open-sounding passive-style tones, focused mid-range with “razor-sharp” articulation, and another helping of vintage-voiced single-coil magic.

The pickups are active, boasting 200 hours of playtime before they need recharging.

“Herman is fearless when it comes to innovation,” says Fishman Fluence Brand Manager, Ken Susi. “The Omniforce Signature Series reflects his entire tonal journey while showcasing what’s possible when cutting-edge Fluence technology meets world-class artistry.”

The sets are available in Black Plastic and Black Nickel finishes, meaning the Gold finish of the Chleo is another PRS exclusive. Individual pickups are not currently available.

The Fishman Fluence Herman Li Omniforce Signature Series pickups are available now; however, at the time of writing, the Fishman website lists them as out of stock, with no price listed.

Elsewhere, the SE version of Li’s signature PRS raised eyebrows over its price, and the guitarist recently reflected on how a video game turned DragonForce into a household name.