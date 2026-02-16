“Cutting-edge Fluence technology meets world-class artistry”: Fishman brings Herman Li’s PRS Chleo Fluence pickups to the masses – but there’s a catch
The Omniforce pickup set offers six distinct voices to capture Li’s wide tonal range
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Fresh from launching his long-awaited signature PRS, DragonForce speed wizard Herman Li has returned with all-new Fishman Fluence pickups – and the Omniforce humbucker set is said to capture the full scope of Li’s musical evolution.
Ostensibly, these are the same pickups that feature in his eye-catching signature guitar, which comprises two humbuckers with a single-coil nestling between them. That configuration delivered 13 different tone voicings to Li’s fingertips, but the aftermarket release has, in a surprising move, done away with the single-coil pickup.
Consequently, the full suite remains exclusive to the PRS Chleo, with the Fluence Herman Li Omniforce twin ‘buckers instead offering three voices per pickup for a slightly more streamlined – but still generous – offering.
Li’s predilection for an aggressive, cutting neck pickup tone has been catered to, and the new Omniforce is said to be “sharp enough to unleash explosive pinch harmonics on demand.” Here, Voice 1 is about smooth, articulate lead tones with crisp warmth. Voice 2 is a passive-style with tighter frequency and more organic feel, and Voice 3 is a lively single-coil, inspired by vintage guitars from Li's collection.
The mission statement for the bridge ‘bucker was to be three things: powerful, precise, and capable of cutting through mixes with ease. So, expect a high-output humbucker character with three voices charting open-sounding passive-style tones, focused mid-range with “razor-sharp” articulation, and another helping of vintage-voiced single-coil magic.
The pickups are active, boasting 200 hours of playtime before they need recharging.
“Herman is fearless when it comes to innovation,” says Fishman Fluence Brand Manager, Ken Susi. “The Omniforce Signature Series reflects his entire tonal journey while showcasing what’s possible when cutting-edge Fluence technology meets world-class artistry.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The sets are available in Black Plastic and Black Nickel finishes, meaning the Gold finish of the Chleo is another PRS exclusive. Individual pickups are not currently available.
The Fishman Fluence Herman Li Omniforce Signature Series pickups are available now; however, at the time of writing, the Fishman website lists them as out of stock, with no price listed.
Keep your eyes peeled on Fishman for updates.
Elsewhere, the SE version of Li’s signature PRS raised eyebrows over its price, and the guitarist recently reflected on how a video game turned DragonForce into a household name.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.