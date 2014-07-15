Recording King Introduces Torrefied Top Series

Based on extensive research and experimentation, Recording King introduces the Torrefied Series of torrefied top guitars.

Using designs born from our collaboration with renowned historian/luthier Eric Schoenberg, Recording King makes the benefits of a torrefied top available to every player.

Torrefaction is a specialized heating process used on our Adirondack spruce tops in which the wood is heated at a low temperature in an oxygen-free environment.

The curing process reduces impurities in the wood and results in weight reduction and increased stiffness, producing a similar chemical transformation as wood that has been dried for decades. The end result is a lightweight, extra resonant top that produces similar tone to a vintage instrument that's been loved and played for years.

They've used these solid torrefied Adirondack spruce tops as the foundation for the RP1-16C, our 12-fret single 0 cutaway with a dreadnought scale. Not only do these guitars benefit from the vintage tone of the torrefied top, but the dreadnought scale gives them additional punch and projection beyond what you'd expect from a traditional 0 guitar.

The RP1-16C is the perfect instrument for fingerstyle players thanks to the cutaway and 1-3/4” nut, delivering even, vintage-style tone everywhere on the fretboard.

The Torrefied RP1-16C has a street price of $499.99 and comes with Recording King's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

Hear the benefits of our torrefication process at Summer NAMM 2014, booth 1224!

