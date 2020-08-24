Recording King announces the G6 Cutaway Single 0 - a small-bodied, regular-scale acoustic-electric

Recording King has unveiled the G6 Cutaway Single 0 - a small-bodied, regular scale-length acoustic-electric guitar aimed at "performing songwriters, fingerpickers or cafe players".

With its solid spruce top and mahogany back and sides, the guitar aims to deliver traditional acoustic tone with enhanced projection and mid-range.

Boasting a 25.4" scale-length and single cutaway, access to the upper frets should be easier than in similarly sized and priced acoustic models, according to the company.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Recording King) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Recording King) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Recording King)

The guitar also features a tortoise inlaid rosette and binding, Fishman Presys electronics, and a 1-11/16" bone nut designed to enhance string resonance.

The G6 Cutaway Single 0 is available now for $429. For more information, head to Recording King.