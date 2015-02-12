Sweet Acoustic Gear for Your Valentine

I know! It’s so hard to find just the perfect gift for that someone special.

That’s why we’re here to help.

This year, if your honey is into acoustic guitar, we’ve got some great ideas for a Valentine’s surprise.

You’ll be super thoughtful and no one needs to know you didn’t think of these awesome gifts yourself.

We’ll never tell…

Kyser Handmade Straps

Remember when you were a kid and you created handmade valentines? Well, think of these lovely straps as a handmade alternative for grownup guitar-players.

These beautiful handmade guitar straps straps feature a front elastic/leather slip (the "capo-keeper") for secure storage of your Kyser Quick-Change capo when not in use. The "capo-keeper" can also easily and securely hold a slide or a harmonica.

Kyser guitar straps are made from recycled leather and their unique design features a padded 2” body that leads to an extra-long tail which can be adjusted from 45" in length to 55". There are 12 unique and completely custom designs. Match one with your favorite colored Kyser Quick-Change capo.

Kyser guitar straps and Quick-Change capos are 100% made in the USA.

MSRP for straps: $69.95 each

MSRP for Quick-Change capos: $24.95

www.kysermusical.com

Luna Guitars Flora Rose

What's more traditional than the gift of red roses on Valentine's day? And what cooler gift could there be than a guitar featuring a red rose that would never wilt and keep giving the gift of music and beauty for a lifetime?

Luna Guitars' Acoustic/Electric Rose embraces the sound hole and trails gracefully onto the lower bout. The red tinted abalone blossoms are stunning against the blonde quilt maple top. A remarkable instrument to give voice to one's own love and passion through music.

Street price is $429

www.lunaguitars.com



Korg Pitchclip

Show them you care….that they are in-tune! Nothing says I love you more than showing you care if their music is in-tune.

The new Pitch clip from Korg comes in 8 new colors, one of which is Pink! Other colors include orange, yellow, white, blue, emerald green, purple, and light blue.

Pink shows you are loving, kind, generous and sensitive. Pick one up for your special valentine.

Retails for $19.99

Go to www.korgusa.com to find a retailer

Martin “CEO’s Choice” series

Want to really say, “You are special and unique?” Here’s a gift that they can’t help but notice!

This is the eighth incarnation of C. F. Martin IV’s “CEO’s Choice” series, with favored specifications selected by Chris Martin. Martin’s largest acoustic body size, the Grand Jumbo, delivers great value for all of the included features.

Each CEO-8 Special Edition comes with stage ready D-TAR Wave-length Multi-Source electronics and bears an interior label individually numbered in sequence and personally signed by C. F. Martin IV.

MSRP: $6,999.00

More at http://www.martinguitar.com/

108 Rock Star Guitars

A gorgeous red cover reveals even more gorgeous photos inside.

The rich saturation of color in Lisa S. Johnson's ground-breaking photographic vision documents not only some of culture's most important rock star guitars, it also recounts how the instrument itself has become the essential symbol of rock. Johnson accompanies her images with text cultivated from her experiences and interviews that personify the musician who plays the instrument.

Here, the guitar is made exotic, sensuous, and evocative - it transforms from an instrument into an artwork. Some of the guitars included are those of Eric Clapton, Les Paul, Jimmy Page, Billy Gibbons, Rick Nielsen, Brian Setzer, Chrissie Hynde, Ace Frehley, Carlos Santana, Jack White and many others. Foreword by the late, legendary Les Paul.

For the guitar-lover on our list!

Includes padded-leatherette hardcover book, 16-page booklet describing inspiration behind project, a guitar pick printed with one of three holographic foil designs.

Retails for $108

More at http://108rockstarguitars.com

Recording King USA Custom 6 Banjo

Got a banjo-loving honey? This gift is for you! Recording King's USA Custom 6 Banjo is the perfect combination of guitar-style playability with banjo appointments. RK takes a hand-selected maple resonator, and pairs it with a tube-and-plate 2-piece flange and dual coordinator rods.

It's guitar player-friendly, with a truss-rod-adjustable maple neck and 25.4” dreadnought scale. The 1-11/16" nut with allows for comfortable banjo picking, but is still narrow enough to fret chords comfortably. The bone nut and maple/ebony bridge help deliver the percussive sound banjo players love.

It's finished with a hand-inlaid Recording King peghead design, Tone Pros Kluson tuners, nickel-plated hardware and an electrifying candy apple red lacquer finish, perfect for your Valentine.

The Custom 6 is for guitar players who want something out of the ordinary, or for banjo players who want an instrument guaranteed to start a conversation.

Street Price $2999

recordingking.com

D’Addario EXP strings with NY Steel

Guitar strings can pull heartstrings! We’re talking strength, reliability, just want you want in a partner. Plus great tone, of course!

Developed over three years of engineering and innovating, NY Steel is a proprietary alloy with unprecedented pitch stability and remarkable strength. First presented to the public in D'Addario NYXL electric guitar strings, this technology has now been added to their coated acoustic sets for the ultimate in tone, strength, and reliability.

EXP Phosphor Bronze MSRP: $29.90

www.daddario.com/alwaystrue

Fender Alkaline Trio Malibu

Wow, wow, wow. If this doesn’t say “Be My Valentine,” no guitar could.

You’ll immediately notice the fun, one-of-a-kind look of the Alkaline Trio Malibu™ acoustic guitar. The Chicago punk band has create one of the most distinctive Fender acoustic models ever made, with its immediately recognizable heart-shaped rosette and cool looking all-mahogany construction.

The Fender Malibu guitar style dates to the late ’60s and offers a comfortable folk-sized body with a sweet, articulate tone great for beach parties, unplugged gigs and much more.

And with its maple Stratocaster® neck with a comfortable “C” profile, the Alkaline Trio Malibu also feels great to electric guitarists.

Price $299.99

www.fender.com



Epiphone PRO-1 Ultra

Had your heart broken trying to learn how to play guitar? A great guitar should be easy to fall in love with. And easy to play.

Epiphone’s new PRO-1 Collection was designed by pros to make learning guitar easy. And when you're ready play live, the PRO-1 Ultra plugs into any PA or amp with the Shadow® Performer™ preamp and NanoFlex™ pickup system. The PRO-1 Ultra also features a Solid Spruce top for superior sound with beautiful 5-layer Ivory and Black binding along and all of the PRO Collection's breakthrough innovations.

Features include:

Solid Spruce Top

Shadow® Performer™ preamp and NanoFlex™ pickup system

All the PRO-1 Collection’s Innovative Features

Beautiful Wine Red Finish

This year, make the Epiphone PRO-1 Ultra your Valentine!

PRO 1 ULTRA MSRP: $548.00

www.epiphone.com



Taylor GS Mini-e Koa FLTD

A beautiful guitar in a gorgeous wood says, well, “You’re beautiful and gorgeous!” And this one is a limited edition stunner.

Hawaiian koa’s rich and earthy complexion brings an exotic look to one of Taylor’s most popular and portable guitars on this lovely limited edition GS Mini.

The all-koa model features a pickguard-free top of solid Hawaiian koa, layered koa back and sides, plus an onboard ES-T pickup. The hardwood koa top will yield a focused response with a splash of extra top-end chime.

Other standard GS Mini appointments include an all-matte finish, 5mm dot fretboard inlays, a 3-ring rosette, and chrome tuners. The guitar ships in a GS Mini hard bag.

Retails for $699



www.taylorguitars.com

Guild M-120E in Cherry Red

Now this is sumptuous! The M-120 E in Cherry Red is a concert sized, all-solid guitar that produces warm, balanced sound with excellent projection and distinctive presence.

Its 24 3/4” scale length and slim satin-finish mahogany neck impart effortless playability and exceptional feel.

Deliver clear and natural amplified sound through the M-120E's onboard Fishman Sonitone pickup system.

Other features include a rosewood fingerboard and bridge and mother-of pearl rosette and inlays. Also available in Natural finish and comes with a hardshell case.

Product Value: $885 MSRP // $699 Street Price — with hardshell case

www.guildguitars.com

Paul Reed Smith SE A10E

This all-mahogany acoustic is super rich-looking AND sounding. Reminds of a box of artisan chocolate!

Jack Higginbotham, President, PRS Guitars, shares, “The A10E adds a new option to the SE Angelus line at a great price point for players looking to add an affordable, reliable acoustic to their arsenal.

"All-mahogany acoustics have long been a great tool for musicians. Known for their straightforward tone that fits well into a mix. Have a solo gig in a small to medium-sized club? The strong fundamental that these guitars provide is rich, smooth and full of sustain — perfect for that application and many others,”

Sells for $599 – available in Black or Tortoise Shell finishes

For full specifications, audio samples, and videos please visit: http://www.prsguitars.com/a10e