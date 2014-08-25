The Stray Birds Announce Fall Tour, Release New Single

Critically acclaimed trio The Stray Birds will embark on a fall US tour beginning September 18.

The band will be touring in support of their second full-length album, Best Medicine, out October 21 on Yep Roc Records.

The itinerary includes a stop in Nashville at the Americana Music Festival and Conference, in addition to appearances in Philadelphia, Duluth, Boston, New York City, and more. Full list of dates below.

In advance of the release, listen to the first single, “Best Medicine” below. Recorded at Stonebridge Studios in Leesburg, VA, the album was co-produced by the band and Stuart Martin and features 12 tracks, including 10 original compositions and two traditional songs, “Pallet” and “Who’s Gonna Shoe.”

Formed in Lancaster, PA in 2010, The Stray Birds consists of Maya de Vitry (vocals, guitar, banjo, fiddle, piano), Oliver Craven (vocals, guitar, resonator, fiddle), and Charles Muench (vocals, bass, banjo).

Hear new single “Best Medicine” below:

All classically trained and roots music-raised, the trio has spent the last several years honing their sound and touring extensively, including live performances on NPR’s Mountain Stage, Philadelphia Folk Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Their Borderland EP was released in 2010, followed by the eponymous full-length debut The Stray Birds in 2012 and the Echo Sessions EP in 2013.

THE STRAY BIRDS FALL TOUR DATES

September 18 The Listening Room | AmericanaFest Nashville, TN

October 3 Eastern Mennonite University Harrisonburg, VA

October 17 WXPN ‘Free@Noon’ Philadelphia, PA

October 21 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA*

October 22 Campus Theatre | Bucknell University Lewisburg, PA

October 23 World Café Live Philadelphia, PA

October 24 Godfrey Daniels Bethlehem, PA

October 26 Tellus 360 Lancaster, PA

October 28 The Southern Charlottesville, VA

October 29 Ashland Coffee & Tea Ashland, VA

October 30 ISIS Music Hall Asheville, NC

November 1 Evening Muse Charlotte, NC

November 2 Red Clay Theatre Duluth, GA

November 12 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI

November 15 Natalie’s Worthington, OH

November 16 G.A.R. Hall Peninsula, OH

November 19 Caffe Lena Saratoga Springs, NY

November 20 One Longfellow Square Portland, ME

November 21 Higher Ground Burlington, VT

November 22 Circle of Friends Franklin, MA

November 23 Iron Horse Music Hall Northampton, MA

November 24 Rockwood Music Hall New York, NY

December 2 The Southgate House Revival Newport, KY

December 5 Music On Main Street N. Wilkesboro, NC

December 6 Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC

December 9 8x10 Baltimore, MD

December 14 Club Passim Boston, MA

*Album Release Day

Find out more at www.thestraybirds.com.