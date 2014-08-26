Eric Johnson’s “Tribute to Jerry Reed” —Video Finds

Alright, you’re about to get schooled by Eric Johnson (again).

While it’s typical to see Johnson deliver his signature smooth and soaring electric lead playing, here we see him with an acoustic in hand.

And, no surprise, his delivery in “Tribute to Jerry Reed” is drool-worthy. Plus he’s got amazing hair!

According to the YouTube description, the clip comes from Johnson’s DVD, Live From Austin, TX '84.

Check it out below, and tell us what you think. Enjoy!

