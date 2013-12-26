Video Finds: Jason Mraz & Tristan Prettyman "All I Want For Christmas Is Us"

Happy holidays! Here's a lovely live rendition of "All I Want for Christmas is Us." This was filmed in December 2010 for the release of the Feeding The Soul Foundation CD Release.

The Feeding the Soul Foundation brings community together in creative generosity. They promote local artists, foundations and businesses that make a positive difference by creating events that draw attention and opportunity to their talents and intents. Find out more about them here: http://www.feedingthesoulfoundation.org

Check out this video and enjoy!