The Wild Feathers Announce Winter Headline Tour

The Wild Feathers have announced a winter headline tour presented by Filter. The North American run kicks off January 22nd in Austin, TX, and runs through SXSW. Full tour dates are below; ticket on-sales begin Friday. Saints of Valory and Jamestown Revival will support.

This year has been an impressive one for the Nashville five-piece, who released their Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Emmylou Harris)-produced debut album August 13th via Warner Bros Records. They have played well over 200 shows, with Gary Clark Jr, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Dawes, Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Ward,.and more, and stopped at the Austin City Limits festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Sasquatch and Hangout Festivals, Milwaukee's Summerfest, Louisville's Forecastle Festival and Nashville's Live on the Green. The Wild Feathers performed their acclaimed single "The Ceiling," which the Minneapolis Star Tribune called "perhaps the most elegantly crafted song of the year" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the track just won the Sirius Spectrum Award for Best Song Discovery.

Amazon has selected The Wild Feathers for their "Rising Stars of 2014" campaign, which runs from December 25th to January 31st. The program features a free download of the band's new single "Got It Wrong," which they performed on Rachael Ray December 10th.

Check out their official video for "The Ceiling" here:

The Wild Feathers North American Tour Dates:

TUE 12/31/13 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

WED 1/22/14 Austin, TX Stubb's

THU 1/23/14 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

FRI 1/24/14 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

FRI 1/31/14 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

SAT 2/1/14 Atlanta, GA The Loft

SUN 2/2/14 Athens, GA The Melting Point

TUE 2/4/14 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

THU 2/6/14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

FRI 2/7/14 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

SUN 2/9/14 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

MON 2/10/14 Montreal, QC Belmont

WED 2/12/14 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

THU 2/13/14 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

FRI 2/14/14 Indianapolis, IN Radio Radio

SAT 2/15/14 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

SUN 2/16/14 Chicago, IL Double Door

TUE 2/18/14 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

WED 2/19/13 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

FRI 2/21/14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

SUN 2/23/14 Boise, ID Neurolux

TUE 2/25/14 Portland, OR Star Theater

WED 2/26/14 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

THU 2/27/14 Vancouver, BC Media Club

SUN 3/2/14 Sacramento, CA Harlows Night Club

MON 3/3/14 San Francisco, CA The Independent

TUE 3/4/14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

*Saints of Valory will not perform on Seattle, Vancouver and Sacramento dates

Find out more at: http://thewildfeathers.com