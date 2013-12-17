The Wild Feathers Announce Winter Headline Tour

The Wild Feathers have announced a winter headline tour presented by Filter. The North American run kicks off January 22nd in Austin, TX, and runs through SXSW. Full tour dates are below; ticket on-sales begin Friday. Saints of Valory and Jamestown Revival will support.
This year has been an impressive one for the Nashville five-piece, who released their Jay Joyce (Cage the Elephant, Emmylou Harris)-produced debut album August 13th via Warner Bros Records. They have played well over 200 shows, with Gary Clark Jr, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Dawes, Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Ward,.and more, and stopped at the Austin City Limits festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Sasquatch and Hangout Festivals, Milwaukee's Summerfest, Louisville's Forecastle Festival and Nashville's Live on the Green. The Wild Feathers performed their acclaimed single "The Ceiling," which the Minneapolis Star Tribune called "perhaps the most elegantly crafted song of the year" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the track just won the Sirius Spectrum Award for Best Song Discovery.
Amazon has selected The Wild Feathers for their "Rising Stars of 2014" campaign, which runs from December 25th to January 31st. The program features a free download of the band's new single "Got It Wrong," which they performed on Rachael Ray December 10th.
Check out their official video for "The Ceiling" here:
The Wild Feathers North American Tour Dates:
- TUE 12/31/13 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
- WED 1/22/14 Austin, TX Stubb's
- THU 1/23/14 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
- FRI 1/24/14 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey
- FRI 1/31/14 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen
- SAT 2/1/14 Atlanta, GA The Loft
- SUN 2/2/14 Athens, GA The Melting Point
- TUE 2/4/14 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall
- THU 2/6/14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
- FRI 2/7/14 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live
- SUN 2/9/14 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
- MON 2/10/14 Montreal, QC Belmont
- WED 2/12/14 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern
- THU 2/13/14 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig
- FRI 2/14/14 Indianapolis, IN Radio Radio
- SAT 2/15/14 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
- SUN 2/16/14 Chicago, IL Double Door
- TUE 2/18/14 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
- WED 2/19/13 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre
- FRI 2/21/14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre
- SUN 2/23/14 Boise, ID Neurolux
- TUE 2/25/14 Portland, OR Star Theater
- WED 2/26/14 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
- THU 2/27/14 Vancouver, BC Media Club
- SUN 3/2/14 Sacramento, CA Harlows Night Club
- MON 3/3/14 San Francisco, CA The Independent
- TUE 3/4/14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
*Saints of Valory will not perform on Seattle, Vancouver and Sacramento dates
Find out more at: http://thewildfeathers.com