Will Dailey Wins Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the Boston Music Awards

Last night at the Boston Music Awards hometown hero Will Dailey was presented with two of the Awards’ highest honors, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for National Throat.

These awards come at the tail end of a career defining year for Dailey, in which he created and released his best work to date.

“I play my 128th and final show of 2014 this Wednesday night in Boston,” says Dailey. “To be from, living and making music in a city with such rich artistic diversity and talent is inspiring to me. The company you keep does matter and being in Boston has been a huge influence on my music and career. What I get from New England creatively I can't replicate in other longitudes and latitudes. If you can’t make a living creating art and thriving where your art is best fueled then what will happen to our art? What will happen to our National Throat? I am so grateful for all of the support, excitement, faith and most of all the hearts and ears of Boston. We are all in it together."

“Any musician who can master the balance between commercialism and good taste the way Will Dailey has deserves all the success both professional and critical that is heaped upon him,” - Americana UK

Having willingly walked away from the largest record label in the world in 2013, Dailey set off to make National Throat independently. The album started as a Mission Statement on his website and with the help of fans, friends, patrons and a dedicated team, upon it’s release, National Throat debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The first charting position of Dailey’s career.

The Boston GlobeNational Throat gives him room to simply emote…. Dailey’s liberation looms large on his exceptional new album……This is Dailey at his most self-possessed, a clear and confident musician who doesn’t need a big label or a big budget to put across his charms.”

Just last week The Wall Street Journal debuted the video for “Castle of Pretending,” a song that Dig Boston called “lush, sprawling psych-pop.”

Dailey will play his last who of the year this Wednesday at Brighton Music Hall with Air Traffic Controller.

Find out more at http://willdailey.com