Caitlin Canty Premieres "True" with 'Reckless Skyline' Due Out on January 20

Caitlin Canty will release Reckless Skyline on January 20, 2015 and the lead track "Get Up" is currently available for gratis stream and download at her website HERE.

Today, we're sharing a second Reckless Skyline track in "True."

Caitlin Canty delivers her fine-edged songs with a 1930’s Recording King guitar and a dusky alto cut with wild defiant sorrow.

Reckless Skyline was produced by acclaimed songwriter Jeffrey Foucault and featuring an all-star band on twelve songs that veer nimbly between country ballads and straight-up rockers, dark blues and sparsely arranged folk.

Listen to "True" here:

The studio and road band features Billy Conway (Morphine) on drums, Jeffrey Foucault (Cold Satellite) on guitars and backing vocals, Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T) on bass, Eric Heywood (Ray Lamontange’s Pariah Dogs, Tift Merritt, The Pretenders) on pedal steel and electric guitars and Matt Lorenz (Rusty Belle, Chris Smither) on pump organ, banjo, piano and fiddle. Along with Canty, they create a sound that harnesses the grit and spark at the heart of American music, tempered with a voice both haunting and distinct.

Canty starts her tour of Europe today and returns to the U.S. in January with the full band from Reckless Skyline. A full list of dates can be found below with more to be announced soon.

Caitlin Canty Tour Dates:

Dec 2-14 - EUROPE TOUR (Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium)

Jan 21 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

Jan 22 – Newtown Square, PA – Burlap and Bean

Jan 23 – Northampton, MA – The Parlor Room

Jan 24 – West Rutland, VT – West Rutland Town Hall Theater

Jan 25 – Cambridge, MA – Club Passim

Feb 19 – Gaithersburg, MD – Arts Barn

Feb 21 – New Hartford, CT – Nights at the Beekley

More at http://caitlincanty.com