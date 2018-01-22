D'Addario Unveils New Premium Ukulele Straps

(Image credit: D'Addario)

D'Addario, ahead of the 2018 NAMM show, has unveiled its new line of Premium ukulele straps.

These new straps are made with with top-of-the-line webbing and fabric made from PET recycled material. The strap also features an improved clasp which securely clips into the soundhole of the instrument with a rubber hook that is non-damaging to the instrument.

In addition to a standard black, the D’Addario Premium Ukulele Straps also come in four beach-inspired colors: coral, stone, sand and seafoam. They have an MAP of $32.99, and an MSRP of $55.

