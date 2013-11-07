Deadlines Approaching for 26th Annual Folk Alliance Conference

Deadlines are coming up fast for the 26th annual Folk Alliance Conference.

Artists must apply by November 12 through SonicBids or by mail to be considered for an official Performance Alley showcase. The early bird registration deadline for the conference is 11:59 p.m. CST November 12.

You can register online, by mail or fax. All registration information is available at folkalliance.org/conference. The next reduced price deadline is January 16, 2014. Travel discounts and hotel registration are detailed on the Folk Aliance website.

Folk Alliance is pleased to present a huge variety of events within the conference, including the Graham Nash as Keynote Speaker for this year's camp and conference.

There's also a Global Climate Change Presentation by Al Gore, the Wisdom of the Elders panel with Carolyn Hester, Josh White, Jr, and Harry Taft, the Opening Reception, Lifetime Achievement Awards, film screenings, feature shows, SeeKC tours, panels, workshops and clinics, networking events, live radio broadcasts, exhibit hall and over 200 official showcase artists in addition to hundreds of private showcases.

INITIAL LIST OF SHOWCASE ARTISTS

2014 Conference Schedule "At A Glance"

Ben Arthur (New York, NY), Sam Baker (Austin, TX), Baskery (Stockholm, Sweden), The Black Lillies (Knoxville, TN), Nicky Bomba's BUSTAMENTO (Melbourne, VIC Australia), Brewer and Shipley (Kansas City, MO), Jon Brooks (King City, ON Canada), Calan (Caernarfon, Wales UK), The Carper Family (Austin, TX), Burning Bridget Cleary (Philadelphia Region, PA), Mike Compton (Nashville, TN), Ashley Condon (Montague, PE Canada), Ronny Cox (Los Angeles, CA), A.J. Croce (San Diego, CA), The Casey Driessen Singularity (Asheville, NC), Carrie Elkin (Austin, TX), Ellis (Minneapolis, MN), Betse Ellis (Kansas City, MO), Gangstagrass (New York, NY), William Graham & The Painted Redstarts (Austin, TX), The Grahams (Nashville, TN), Bella Hardy (Edinburgh & Edale, Scotland UK), Lilly Hiatt (Nashville, TN), The Hillbenders (Springfield, MO), The Honeycutters (Ashville, NC), The Howlin' Brothers (Nashville, TN), The Hut People (Hull, England UK), Sarah Jarosz (New York, NY), Dawn Landes (Brooklyn, NY), Jordie Lane (Los Angeles, CA), Lowell Levinger - Banana From The Youngbloods (Inverness, CA), John Lilly (Charleston, WV), Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys (Lansing, MI), Della Mae (Boston, MA), The Mae Trio (Melbourne, VIC Australia), Matt the Electrician (Austin, TX), Chuck Mead (Nashville, TN), Melbourne Ska Orchestra (Melbourne, VIC Australia), Mustered Courage (Northcote, VIC Australia), Nu-Blu (Siler City, NC), David Olney (Nashville, TN), Ellis Paul (Cambridge, MA), Darryl Purpose (Nederland, CO), Missy Rains & The New Hip (Nashville, TN), Danny Schmidt (Austin, TX), SHEL (Fort Collins, CO), Darden Smith (Austin, TX), Star & Micey (Memphis, TN), Lyal Strickland (Buffalo, MO), Chip Taylor (Austin, TX), Victor & Penny (Kansas City, MO), Henry Wagons (Melbourne, VIC Australia), Whiskey Shivers (Austin, TX). Many more TBA!

WINTER MUSIC CAMP

2014 Camp Schedule "At A Glance"

The first Winter Music Camp in the adjoining Sheraton Hotel will take place in conjunction with the International Conference in The Westin Hotel. All Conference registrants will have full access to all Music Camp activities. Our current list of instructors is listed at www.folkalliance.org/camp and the class schedule will be posted in early December. Registration for the Camp is available until January 16, 2014, and travel discounts and hotel registration are avaiable.

There's a ton of great reasons to join us this coming February 19-23 for our first conference and camp in our new home in Kansas City, MO. Among the things to discover in KC are the American Jazz Museum, Negro Baseball Hall of Fame, 18th & Vine Jazz District, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Knuckleheads, The College Basketball Experience, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and The Folly Theater, plus an ice skating rink, Legoland, SeaLife, theaters and full food court in the hotel complex. Come discover why we selected Kansas City as the new headquarters for Folk Alliance International.