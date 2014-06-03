Diamond Youth Release Acoustic ‘UK OK’ EP

Baltimore, MD's Diamond Youth have released a digital-only acoustic EP titled UK OK via Bandcamp.

The EP features three previously-released songs, reworked acoustic and one new acoustic track.

UK OK will help raise money to cover costs for the band's upcoming UK tour with Citizen and Headroom.

Guitarist Sam Trapkin says, "If it was up to us, we'd make everything for free. But tickets to the UK this summer aren't even like, "Oh yeah, I could see why it costs that much."

"So one option is to disband and cut our losses. Another option is to start a Kickstarter, which is gross. A third option would be to actually make something and sell that, which is what we did."

Take a listen to the EP’s lead track below:

Purchase UK OKhere.

Tour Dates

Wed 16 Jul 2014 / Norwich / Epic StudiosThu 17 Jul 2014 / Kingston / Fighting CocksFri 18 Jul 2014 / London / BorderlineSat 19 Jul 2014 / Southampton / JoinersSun 20 Jul 2014 / Plymouth / Tiki Bar & DinerMon 21 Jul 2014 / Bristol / The Exchange Tue 22 Jul 2014 / Birmingham / The FlapperWed 23 Jul 2014 / Derby / Victoria InnThu 24 Jul 2014 / Glasgow / AudioFri 25 Jul 2014 / Manchester / Star & GarterSat 26 Jul 2014 / Leeds / Cockpit