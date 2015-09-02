Enter to Win a Luna Ukulele from Twenty One Pilots

Here’s a sweet giveaway brought to you by Twenty One Pilots, Luna Ukuleles and the fine folks at Fueled By Ramen.

Not only will you get this gorgeous Maluhia Concert ukulele from Luna, but you’ll get this entire pack of goodies:

· Luna Ukulele with black canvas gig bag!

· Dog Days Guitars UKE Strap

· Twenty One Pilots Black Canvas Tote, Signed Blurryface CD and Signed Poster.

About the Luna Maluhia Concert Ukulele

"Maluhia" means peace in Hawaiian. The Peace design on this concert uke is a very special one for us here at Luna as it embodies a philosophy we hold dear. It features a laser cut peace sign at the sound hole and the word "peace" in different languages forming a graceful continuum across the soundboard. So, go forth and raise smiles through music….the universal language!

Find out more here lunaguitars.com

About Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots, recently released their sophomore studio album, Blurryface. The first single, “Fairly Local,” debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Top Rock Songs chart with the companion music video amassing upwards of 2 Million views on Fueled By Ramen’s official YouTube Channel.

Long hailed as one of the most energizing live acts in any contemporary genre, Twenty One Pilots has spent much of their summer knocking out happy throngs at such international festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival, Belgium’s Pukkelpop, and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts. More about Twenty One Pilots here www.twentyonepilots.com

The band is set to head out on their Blurryface North American Tour. See dates here:

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

09.11 Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

09.12 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09.13 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09.15 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09.18 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09.19 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Pavilion

09.20 Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River State Park

09.22 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09.23 Papillion, NE @ Sumter Amphitheater

09.26 Manga, UT @ Great Salt Air

09.27 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09.29 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

10.06 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10.08 Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

10.11 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10.15 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10.16 San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theatre

10.17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10.20 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

10.22 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10.23 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

10.25 Boise, ID @ Revolution Events Center

10.26 Bozeman, MT @ Theater At The Brick

10.28 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

10.29 St. Paul, MN @ Myth

10.30 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

