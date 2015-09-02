Enter to Win a Luna Ukulele from Twenty One Pilots

Here’s a sweet giveaway brought to you by Twenty One Pilots, Luna Ukuleles and the fine folks at Fueled By Ramen.
Not only will you get this gorgeous Maluhia Concert ukulele from Luna, but you’ll get this entire pack of goodies:
· Luna Ukulele with black canvas gig bag!
· Dog Days Guitars UKE Strap
· Twenty One Pilots Black Canvas Tote, Signed Blurryface CD and Signed Poster.
About the Luna Maluhia Concert Ukulele
"Maluhia" means peace in Hawaiian. The Peace design on this concert uke is a very special one for us here at Luna as it embodies a philosophy we hold dear. It features a laser cut peace sign at the sound hole and the word "peace" in different languages forming a graceful continuum across the soundboard. So, go forth and raise smiles through music….the universal language!
Find out more here lunaguitars.com
About Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots, recently released their sophomore studio album, Blurryface. The first single, “Fairly Local,” debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Top Rock Songs chart with the companion music video amassing upwards of 2 Million views on Fueled By Ramen’s official YouTube Channel.
Long hailed as one of the most energizing live acts in any contemporary genre, Twenty One Pilots has spent much of their summer knocking out happy throngs at such international festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival, Belgium’s Pukkelpop, and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts. More about Twenty One Pilots here www.twentyonepilots.com
The band is set to head out on their Blurryface North American Tour. See dates here:
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS
- 09.11 Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
- 09.12 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- 09.13 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
- 09.15 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- 09.18 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- 09.19 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Pavilion
- 09.20 Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River State Park
- 09.22 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
- 09.23 Papillion, NE @ Sumter Amphitheater
- 09.26 Manga, UT @ Great Salt Air
- 09.27 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 09.29 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
- 10.06 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- 10.08 Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
- 10.11 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
- 10.15 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- 10.16 San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theatre
- 10.17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- 10.20 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
- 10.22 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
- 10.23 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
- 10.25 Boise, ID @ Revolution Events Center
- 10.26 Bozeman, MT @ Theater At The Brick
- 10.28 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
- 10.29 St. Paul, MN @ Myth
- 10.30 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
ENTER NOW!
Fill out my online form.