IVA Graces Us with “All That We Are” — Exclusive Song Premiere

Swedish artist IVA kept an open mind at a chance meeting and the result? This gorgeous song, “All That We Are,” from her upcoming album LEAP out on July 10.

This uplifting song floats on a steady but light beat and a pleasing piano accompaniment. The message is truly positive, urging all to reach their full potential and to become “All That We Are.” The soaring chorus is skillfully delivered by the supremely talented IVA, whose voice suits the message to a T.

IVA shares, “This song came to light after a chance meeting. I went to the park in Stockholm and for some reason decided to wear all white. When I arrived, there was a man there also dressed all in white with a sign saying ‘Free Healings.’ So I accepted. Afterwards he said that he was a musician and working on a song he wanted me to hear. That song was “All That We Are,” that he and a friend had been composing. I helped him with the rest of the process that led us to this song today."

IVA, a trained opera singer, has an impressive educational background. A student of The Julliard School and graduate of The Manhattan School of Music as well as Princeton, IVA began to play New York clubs and Off-Broadway venues before moving to Sweden thanks to a Fulbright Scholarship for performing artists. It was in Sweden where IVA embraced her operatic side and sung with the Royal Opera of Stockholm.IVA, who is Swedish-American by birth, wrote and released two pop records in Sweden, the second with Universal. Her U.S. debut album, LEAP, however, was compiled after her years abroad, writing and performing music. Thanks to an appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien she caught the ear of Band Leader Max Weinberg. Weinberg was so taken by her voice and she was invited to return to the show multiple times as a singer and actress. It is also what inspired IVA to LEAP from opera to pop.

While working on LEAP, IVA found herself opening for respected female artists, Paula Cole & Kat Edmonson, in addition to performing on Grammy winner Emile Haynie’s album, We Fall. LEAP was produced by Philly’s Tim Sonnefeld (Usher, Amos Lee).

