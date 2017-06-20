Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration Returns for 2017

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration is thrilled to be relocating to the beachside Fess Parker resort in Santa Barbara, CA from August 25 - 27, 2017.

The location includes everything you'd want for a fabulous weekend—rooms on site, restaurants, a bar, pool, the ocean, and a high class exhibition space.

It is a unique opportunity to meet contemporary masters of lutherie, and to audition and purchase the world's finest handmade instruments directly from the builders. Many of the finest luthiers will present their work in a great exhibition space, where attendees will find steel string, slide and classical guitars, mandolins and much more.

A centerpiece of the weekend will be the Heritage Exhibit. The Exhibit traces the development of the stringed instrument from the Chinese Guzheng and Gambian Kora, through the Renaissance and Baroque Periods into 19th Century Classical and steel sting examples, and to contemporary luthiers. Luthier icons will be giving free seminars on all aspects of the craft, including design, inlay and repair.

Player workshops in multiple genres at all skill levels will be offered, featuring national fingerstyle champions Michael Chapdelaine, Richard Smith, and Tim Sparks. Other Licks'n' Tricks classes will be conducted in multiple genres and all skill levels by Teja Gerken, Mark Hanson, Sean McGowan, Tony McManus, Kinloch Nelson, Kenny Sultan, Jim West with Ken Emerson, and Doug Young.

Complimentary luthier demos will run all day long, and then the trolley runs downtown for evening concerts. The Guitar Summit dinner show kicks off at SOhO on Thursday evening followed by Dueling Guitars. Friday will start with a Hawaiian Slack'n'Steel dinner show followed by the Guitar Summit II, then walk over to the Center Stage for Classical Outlaws Play Somogyi.

The Saturday night headliner will be stringmeister David Lindley at the historic Lobero theatre, with a benefit auction of an exceptional Ribbecke Halfling guitar donated by the LCollective to support the Pay It Forward Bank and purchase 50 guitars to give to local disadvantaged and disabled kids.

SBAIC '17 will feature fine contemporary acoustic instruments, workshops, seminars, art, food, wine and music in a great venue. Everyone who attends SBAIC ’17 gets a chance to win a handmade brand new Sexauer FT-00-WRX Guitar.

Come on by and Share Your Passion with old and new friends for a fun, relaxing and inspiring weekend.

Below watch a clip to find out more about the event, plus an additional video documenting originators and icons of guitar lutherie.

For more information, visit sbaic.com.