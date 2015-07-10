Trending

Summer NAMM 2015: Taylor Guitars Releases Special Edition 300 Series Models with Shaded Edgeburst

At the Summer NAMM Show, Taylor Guitars is introducing the 300 Series Shaded Edgeburst (SEB) editions, a limited run of 300 Series models featuring three popular Taylor guitar shapes, as well as Baritone and 12-String Dreadnought models.

The guitars pair sapele back and sides with a deeply shaded edgeburst mahogany top.

The tonewood combination yields a focused, well-balanced midrange, while the edgeburst top and black pickguard evoke an earthy, vintage aesthetic.

The 12-String Dreadnought (360e-SEB) and Baritone (326e Baritone-SEB) are exclusive to this series, and offer players fresh sonic inspiration.

The pairing of the Dreadnought shape with a 12-string design, says Master Guitar Designer Andy Powers, takes advantage of the Dreadnought's powerful lower register. "It will add extra authority to the 12-string's shimmering character," he shares. The mahogany top, he adds, will help level out the volume from top to bottom. "In this guitar, a player can expect a clear and powerful 12-string sound with a very uniform string-to-string balance."

The Baritone guitar features a Grand Symphony body, a longer (27-inch) scale length, and comes tuned B-to-B. The sonic personality showcases the natural warmth and focus of mahogany, with an added low-end richness and natural compression. The Baritone lends itself nicely to players who sing in a lower register, want a complementary acoustic texture with a standard model in a guitar duo setting, or crave a new tonal palette to explore. To bring the guitar to standard tuning, a capo can be applied at the fifth fret.

The 300-SEB guitars will be offered as standard six-string models in the Dreadnought (320e-SEB), Grand Concert (322e-SEB), and Grand Auditorium (324e-SEB), along with the specialty Grand Symphony Baritone (326e Baritone-SEB) and the 12-String Dreadnought (360e-SEB) models. In addition to the shaded edgeburst mahogany top, appointments include 4mm dot fretboard inlays, black binding with white purfling, a three-ring rosette, and an all-satin body. Each guitar is equipped with Taylor's Expression System 2 pickup and comes in a deluxe hardshell case.

For more news from Taylor Guitars, visit taylorguitars.com/news.

