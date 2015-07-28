Summer NAMM 2015: Breedlove’s Oregon LTD Series —Video

Here we catch up with Colin of the Breedlove Guitar Company as he introduces their latest line of acoustics, the Limited Edition Oregon Series.

Introduced at Summer NAMM 2015, the series is available in a Concert, Concert Cutaway or Parlor body style.

These beautiful instruments draw their sonic power and clarity from a Pacific Northwest-grown myrtlewood top, back and sides.

While myrtlewood is primarily used as a body wood, Breedlove opted to use it as a top would for the Oregon Concert LTD series, creating a voice that’s lively and crisp, with powerful projection and detailed note articulation.

Below, Colin shows us the Concert and Parlor models of this stunning series.

For more, visit www.breedlovemusic.com.