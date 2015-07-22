Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Bullhead Amplification

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Bullhead booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the Bullhead crew shows off some of their amps, while discussing their various tones and features.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook! For more about Bullhead, visit bullheadamplification.com.

