Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Boss DD-500 Digital Delay and RV-6 Reverb

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Boss/Roland booth to check out their latest and greatest gear, including the DD-500 Digital Delay and RV-6 Reverb. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

For more about Boss, visit bossus.com.

